West Liberty's Buysse, Morales named all-state in Class 3A

Another day, another honor for a pair of West Liberty High School volleyball players.

One day after receiving all-district recognition in the Southeast Region of Class 3A, West Liberty's Brooklyn Buysse and Monica Morales were awarded second team all-state status by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday.

The senior duo led the Comets to state for the second consecutive season. Over that span, West Liberty has a total record of 70-13.

From the setter spot, Buysse went for over nine assists per set and 912 in total. She also added 118 kills and 226 digs.

Morales finished 2022 with 650 digs, which ranked atop 3A and top three among all classses. At 6.5 digs per set, she was fourth (all classes).

The duo combined for 70 ace serves and both held service with a success rate of over 90%.

Last season, both Buysse and Morales were third team all-state as the Comets took second place in 3A. Prior to being named all-state, both seniors were named to the first team All-River Valley South Division team and to the All-Southeast District team.

Urbandale senior Lily Dykstra was named the state's player of the year. Mount Vernon's Madeleine Miller was Class 3A's player of the year.

Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp, whose Spartans knocked the Comets out in the state quarterfinals and advanced to the state championship game, was named 3A coach of the year.