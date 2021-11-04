West Liberty's magical season ends one win shy of a title

CEDAR RAPIDS — The West Liberty High School volleyball team was not considered a state championship contender in August.
With the exception of outside hitter Macy Daufeldt, setter Brooklyn Buysse and libero Monica Morales, the Comets had minimal experience returning from last season. They weren’t even in the top eight of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Class 3A preseason rankings.
“I don’t think anybody in the state would have thought we would have been here,” Comets coach Ruben Galvan said.
The surprise team could not quite cap it with a storybook finish.
Second-ranked West Delaware’s quick-tempo offense and its defense was too good in a 21-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20 triumph Thursday afternoon in the Class 3A state championship match at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“It was hard to find an open spot,” West Liberty freshman Sophie Buysse said. “The libero (Ella Koloc) was amazing. She was everywhere.”
After Daufeldt registered 33 kills in the quarterfinal win over Mount Vernon and a 3A record 37 in the semifinal triumph over top-ranked Davenport Assumption, West Delaware limited the Drake recruit to 21 kills on 73 attempts. Daufeldt hit a modest .123, well below her season average of .489.
“They took my favorite shot away, line,” Daufeldt said. “They knew that was coming. I tried my hardest to find spots on the court, but they had a lot of hustle and were a good defensive team.”
West Delaware (43-5) made a change in its rotation to deal with Daufeldt. The Hawks had 6-foot freshman Brooke Krogmann defend Daufeldt at the pin.
Krogmann had only one block, but she prevented Daufeldt from having the success she’s had in the past couple of matches by getting numerous touches on her attacks. Koloc anchored the back row with 38 digs.
“We put a freshman up against the best outside hitter in the state and she did a phenomenal job,” West Delaware coach Brett Mather said, “and our defense rallies around where our block is set up.
“Defensively, we extended a lot of rallies.”
West Liberty (39-5) tallied five of the last six points in the first set to go in front. West Delaware rebounded with nine- and six-point runs in the second set.
In the pivotal third set, the Comets were within 19-18, but three attack errors and two Alivia Schulte kills put the Hawks in front.
“We played way too much defense in a couple of those sets,” Galvan said. “We were making too many mental errors. You can’t take anything away from them, but we gave them a lot of points. We missed a couple serves that were crucial and that swung momentum a little bit.”
The gas tank hit empty for the Comets in the fourth set.
“It was definitely tiring,” said Daufeldt, who had practically lost her voice by the time the match concluded. “Long rallies, a lot of defense. We played five sets yesterday and three the day before. It does drain you.”
Tied at 15, West Delaware manufactured a five-point flurry — two more kills by Schulte (18 in the match) and three West Liberty errors — to seize control for good.
“Once you’re playing defense for five or six points for a long time, it wears on you,” Galvan said.
Morales collected 41 of West Liberty’s 99 digs. Daufeldt had 20 and Brooklyn Buysse chipped in 15.
Daufeldt was named captain of the all-tournament team after recording 91 kills in the three state tournament matches. She finished her illustrious career with 1,819.
“It was a lot of fun,” Daufeldt said. “It was the best four years of my life.
“There was no way at the beginning of the season I expected us to go this far with a young team. But as the year went on, it was like, ‘Hey, we might have a shot, actually get here and show them what we’ve got.’ This was a great experience.”
Sophie Buysse joined Daufeldt on the all-tournament team along with Assumption’s A.J. Schubert and libero Bri Gartner.
For West Liberty, it matched the 2015 squad as the best finish in program history.
“I can’t say enough about these kids,” Galvan said. “With the freshmen we’ve got, I think they really grew up from the beginning of the season until now.”
West Delaware 21-25-25-25, West Liberty 25-9-20-20
Kills – West Liberty, Macy Daufeldt 21, Sophie Buysse 9, Mylei Henderson 3; West Delaware, Alivia Schulte 18, Allie Demmer 11, Brooke Krogmann 8, Jaci Bries 6. Assists – West Liberty, Brooklyn Buysse 32; West Delaware, Carlee Smith 45. Aces – West Liberty, McKinzie Akers 2; West Delaware, Smith 3, Hayley Vaske 2, Schulte, Olivia Halvorson. Blocks – West Liberty, Henderson 6, Daufeldt 4, B. Buysse 2, Maelyn Wainwright 2, Ava Morrison 2, S. Buysse; West Delaware, Demmer 5, Schulte 3, Bries 2, Brooke Krogmann 2, Kayla Felton. Digs – West Liberty, Monica Morales 41, Daufeldt 20, B. Buysse 15, S. Buysse 10; West Delaware, Ella Koloc 38, Felton 19, Schulte 16, Olivia Halvorson 15, Smith 12.
Records: West Liberty 39-5; West Delaware 43-5