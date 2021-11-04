West Liberty's magical season ends one win shy of a title

West Delaware (43-5) made a change in its rotation to deal with Daufeldt. The Hawks had 6-foot freshman Brooke Krogmann defend Daufeldt at the pin.

Krogmann had only one block, but she prevented Daufeldt from having the success she’s had in the past couple of matches by getting numerous touches on her attacks. Koloc anchored the back row with 38 digs.

“We put a freshman up against the best outside hitter in the state and she did a phenomenal job,” West Delaware coach Brett Mather said, “and our defense rallies around where our block is set up.

“Defensively, we extended a lot of rallies.”

West Liberty (39-5) tallied five of the last six points in the first set to go in front. West Delaware rebounded with nine- and six-point runs in the second set.

In the pivotal third set, the Comets were within 19-18, but three attack errors and two Alivia Schulte kills put the Hawks in front.

“We played way too much defense in a couple of those sets,” Galvan said. “We were making too many mental errors. You can’t take anything away from them, but we gave them a lot of points. We missed a couple serves that were crucial and that swung momentum a little bit.”