Wilton downed by Durant in first, but recovers for four-set win

WILTON — Taylor Drayfahl has noticed a trend for her Wilton High School volleyball team that she's not too crazy about.

"We've been dropping first sets throughout this season," said the Beavers senior libero. "We need to get over that."

And that proved to be the case in the Beavers' River Valley Conference South Division contest at home on Thursday night against Durant. The Class 2A No. 13 Beavers, however, were able to bounce back and take the next three sets to defeat the Wildcats in four (24-26, 25-18, 25-12, 25-12).

"We came out and took that first game," said Durant co-head coach Peyton Miedema. "We came strong into the second but started losing it by bits and pieces. In the first set, we had it all working. We struggled from there.

"We get inside of our own heads."

Wilton was down junior setter Kaylee Coss, who has nearly 350 assists on the season. In her place, Lilly Kraft dished out 38 assists and recorded two ace serves as the freshman did a superb job filling in, though Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder certainly saw things to improve upon for the whole team.

"We asked a freshman setter to come in and play varsity," said Grunder. "The tempo is different. Our hitters had to make some adjustments, but they did a really nice job staying steady with Lilly and seeing that transition through. I appreciate how they handled that.

"But we had too many unforced errors as a team. That's just not who we should be at this point. That was frustrating for us. But we bounced back, and kids stepped up."

Wilton's Kinsey Drake finished with a match-high 11 kills on 41 attempts and went for 15 digs plus an ace.

As the match whittled down, Kraft looked to Drake more and more, and the sophomore outside hitter responded in what was a loud and energetic atmosphere.

"At one point, there was a time where the little kids were leading a cheer for the big kids," Grunder said. "And I turned to our team and said, 'Soak this up. We have two great student sections going back and forth in a loud gym. This is what high school sports are supposed to be about.'

"There's nothing like those kinds of moments."

Senior hitters Jozalynn Zaiser and Kiley Langley had nine kills each and sophmore Kaydence Boorn went for eight. Langley's scores included the Set 2 winner.

Drayfahl finished with a match-best 22 digs and was responsible for holding serve during a few Wilton runs throughout as the Beavers had to fend off the upset-minded Wildcats.

After giving up the first set, Wilton (16-4, 3-1 RVC South) raced out to a 6-0 lead in the second, thanks to three of the five aces notched by freshman Emersyn Guyer.

"We went into the locker room (after the first set), and it was pretty quiet," Drayfahl said. "But we talked about what we needed to fix and minimizing our service errors.

"We had three freshmen in the back row that have gotten louder and less timid on the court as we've built this family on our team."

The Beavers then raced out to an early lead again in the pivotal third set after four Drake kills, a Kraft ace and kills by Olivia Oveson and Jozalyn Zaiser opened up a 9-2 advantage for the home side.

"We just needed to settle down and focus on our side of the court," Drake said. "It was really loud here tonight. It got (our underclassmen) a lot of playing time in a loud environment. It's good for them to have that and learn from it.

"I was a little nervous to start, but I got more into it as it went along. We had to work in a new setter, too, but we got used to it."

Durant (1-10, 0-5 RVC South) saw junior hitters Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter each go for seven kills. Junior setter Kennedy Jehle ended with 21 assists for the Wildcats, and junior libero Avery Paper had 20 digs.

Streeter added four of the Wildcats' six aces and put down the set point to end the first. Streeter and DeLong both reached double figures in digs as well.

Sophomore Katelynn Toft posed a problem at the net for Wilton as the 6-foot-2 middle hitter went for four blocks.

"We're a team that feeds off energy," said Durant co-head coach Shannon Telsrow. "It was good for them to play in the 'Backyard Challenge' tonight against their friends. They all know each other. They started with drive and that urge to win.

"That first set tonight is the team we see, the team we believe in. But we just don't get that team consistently enough."

Wilton 24-25-25-25, Durant 26-18-12-12

Kills -- Wilton, Kinsey Drake 11, Kiley Langley 9, Jozalynn Zaiser 9, Kaydence Boorn 8, Olivia Oveson 2; Durant, Isabelle DeLong 7, Layla Streeter 7, Brooklyn Schlapkohl 3, Katelynn Toft 3, McKenna Rockow. Assists -- Wilton, Lilly Kraft 38; Durant, Kennedy Jehle 21, Avery Paper. Blocks -- Wilton, Zaiser 2, Oveson; Durant, Toft 4, DeLong 2, Streeter 2, Schlopkohl. Digs -- Wilton, Taylor Drayfahl 22, Drake 15, Kraft 9, Emersyn Guyer 5, Boorn 5, Oveson 5, Jessica Clark 3, Zaiser 2, Langley 2; Durant, Paper 21, DeLong 16, Streeter 11, Rockow 7, Schlapkohl 4, Kiah Daily 4.

Records: Wilton 16-4, 3-1 RVC South; Durant 1-10, 0-5 RVC South