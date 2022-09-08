Wilton grinds out four-set RVC win over Tipton

WILTON - With an almost entirely new lineup than last season, the Class 2A No. 13 Wilton Beavers are winning differently this season.

The Beavers of years past were led by a trio of all-staters in Wilton, all-time assist leader Ella Caffery, Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer. Wilton was a heavyweight fighter capable of landing big knockout punches with that trio and the cast around them that led Wilton to four straight 2A state tournaments.

That's not the case this year, though the team feels equally capable of winning.

With a more defensive, grind-it-out group, the 2022 Beavers are looking to wear the opposition down and take advantage of their opponent's miscues as the match wears on.

"This year is this year," said Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder. "Every year different and we're figuring out how to win with this team. But what I want them to understand as well is that they're skilled athletes. They practiced and competed against all those teams of the past.

"They have volleyball IQ and are working so hard in the gym, I couldn't be happier with the work they've put in. Our goal is go get better every day. We are young in places and we have two sophomores swinging up front, but they've all been around a lot of volleyball."

And that's what they did to take the Thursday night's River Valley Conference South Division match in Wilton against Tipton.

The Beavers (9-1, 2-0 RVC South) won in four sets (21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-14), as new setter Kaylee Coss distributed to six different teammates for kills and called her own number at opportune times.

Coss, a junior, has been tasked with taking over for Caffery, now at Division II Northwest Missouri State. And so far, so good for Coss.

She tallied 36 assists against the Tigers and added 15 digs, two aces and a kill.

Her kill came just when the Beavers needed it.

Tipton (5-5, 0-2 RVC South) fell behind early in the first two sets, only to rebound, take the first set, and lose the second by just four. The opening set saw Wilton race out to an 11-4 lead only to have the Tigers take it 25-21.

"We talked about what was going on," Wilton senior Kiley Langley said. "We had some balls drop in between us that shouldn't have. We needed to communicate better. We just worried about what we can control.'

Up 16-7 in the third, Coss' behind-the-head drop found the perfect place just inside the boundary where no Tiger could get to it.

"I think Kaylee really grew into her role as setter over the offseason," Langley said. "She hasn't really ever set on the varsity level. Coming from (junior varsity), she's really learned when to dump when she needs to dump and set when she needs to set.

"We have a lot of weapons when we're on."

With a 10-point lead, the Beavers cruised from there.

Langley continued her stellar season in a much more prominent role than in the past. She shared the team-high in kills classmate Olivia Oveson with nine.

"We spent the offseason really focusing on defense," Langley said. "We hang our hat on that. As long as we're the more disciplined team, we'll come through in the end. We just need to be where we need to be and push to the end.

"(Offensively), we trusted our swings."

Langley did so on 29 attempts, third-most on the team, and only made one error while chipping in five digs and a block assist.

Oveson was also efficient, making the most of her 25 attempts, though she made five errors.

Sophomore Kinsey Drake added eight kills. Senior Jozalynn Zaiser had seven and sophomore Kaydence Boorn five.

"I find that we do have a lot of offensive opportunities," said Grunder. "Kids are comfortable swings from different spots and we can get them the ball in different situations. That's working well for us.

"I think Kaylee Coss is doing a really nice job for us moving the ball around and reading the defense."

Junior Avery Calonder's 12 kills led Tipton's attack with 12 kills. Sophomore Kaylee Pelzer added 10, but no other Tiger had more than three. However, freshman setter Paycee Sorgenfrey went for 28 assists.

Wilton's back line was led by senior libero Taylor Drayfahl's 16 digs. She's in her second season in the odd-colored jersey as she's ascended the ranks to become of the RVC's best multi-sport athletes after being named captain of the 2A state tournament team over the summer during softball for the runner-up Beavers.

Wilton had three other players reach double digits in digs.

Along with Drayfahl, Drake had 14, Coss 15 and freshman Emersyn Guyer had 13.

Tipton's defense was led by junior libero Carly Langenberg's 17 digs.

Guyer and Boorn each tallied four aces as the Beavers went for 15 as a team.

Comparatively, Tipton had five, two of which came in the closing points of the Tigers' comeback bid in the first set.

Wilton's next action comes on Saturday at a home tournament.

"Discipline and defense carried us through tonight while we tried to stay aggressive at the net," Grunder said. "Tipton didn't go away tonight. There were some good back-and-forth. But we want to win the long rally, and we did that for the most part tonight."

Wilton 21-25-25-25, Tipton 25-21-10-14

Kills -- Wilton, Kiley Langley 9, Olivia Oveson 9, Kinsey Drake 8, Jozalynn Zaiser 7, Kaydence Boorn 5, Kaylee Coss, Emersyn Guyer; Tipton, Avery Calonder 12, Kaylee Pelzer 10, Kennedy Crist 3, Paycee Sorgenfrey 2, Isabelle Bunge, Ava Boldt. Assists -- Wilton, Coss 36, Taylor Drayfahl 2; Tipton, Sorgenfrey 28, Carly Langenberg. Aces -- Wilton, Boorn 4, Guyer 4, Drake 2, Jessica Clark 2, Coss 2, Drayfahl; Tipton, Pelzer 2, Calonder, Sorgenfrey, Izzy Himes, Boldt. Blocks --Boorn 2, Oveson 2, Drake, Langley, Zaiser; Tipton, Pelzer, Avery Holstein, Langenberg. Digs -- Wilton, Drayfahl 16, Coss 15, Drake 14, Guyer 13, Clark 5, Langley 5, Oveson 5, Boorn 2, Zaiser; Tipton, Langenberg 17, Pelzer 13, Calonder 7, Sorgenfrey 6, Boldt 4, Bunge 4, Himes 3, Adriana Stumbo 2, Crist 2, Jazmine Woode 2.

Records: Wilton 9-1, 2-0 RVC South; Tipton 5-5, 0-2 RVC South