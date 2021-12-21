Walker, 4A No. 3 Sabers shoot way past Muskies

DEWITT -- After making just one of her first five shot attempts, things dramatically improved for Central DeWitt's Lauren Walker.
The freshman led the Class 4A No. 3 Central DeWitt High School girls basketball team to a dominating 71-38 win over the Muscatine Muskies on Tuesday night at Neil Padgett Court at Central DeWitt High School in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Walker ended up 7 for 14 from the field in total, going for a game-high 17 points. She didn’t miss in the third, part of a span in which the 5-foot-8 guard nailed four consecutive attempts, the last two coming from 3-point range.
Central DeWitt’s pair of senior Division I recruits also went for double figures as Western Illinoins commit AllisonMeadows had 12 points to go with six assists and four rebounds. Teammate Taylor Veach, headed to Illinois State, ended with 10 points, a team-best six rebounds and four assists.
"(Central DeWitt) shot the ball well," said Muscatine first-year head coach John McBride. "And we're not shooting the ball very well on our side ... When we need a stop or need a score, it's been a struggle for us."
Muscatine (3-7, 2-5 MAC) was led by senior Grace Bode’s 11 points. Junior Jazemriah Jones added eight.
The Muskies best quarter came in the second, after Central DeWitt (6-2, 5-2 MAC) led 18-5 after the first.
Muscatine went 7 of 12 in the frame, but did little in closing the gap as the Sabers took an 11-point advantage into halftime at 31-20.
"We didn't feel too bad down 11 at half," McBride said. "We got the ball to start and got a good look at a 3-pointer that could have cut it to eight, but that didn't go, then we had some turnovers. Those were huge right there. You can't get away with that against good teams."
Four different Muskies would score in the second quarter but fail to score in any other period.
Ella Schroeder gave the Muskies a boost off the bench late. The junior scored all five of her points in the second half, but by then the game was in little doubt, especially as Schroeder’s modest run of success paled in comparison to what Walker and the Sabers were doing on the other end of the court.
The freshman Walker continues a hot streak that dates back a few games as she’s emerged as another weapon for the Sabers. But she’s been especially hot the last two games, as went for 19 points in Central DeWitt’s last game, a 71-50 win over Maquoketa in non-conference play. Walker has scored 72 points total on the season, with 36 coming in the last two contests.
Central DeWitt finished shooting 25 of 54 as a team, including 9-20 on 3-point attempts. Muscatine struggled in both areas, making 13 of 39 shot attempts and 3 of 18 tries from downtown.
"We'll get back in the gym on Monday and try and get better," McBride said. "Our kids play hard, I have to complaints about that ... But we'll enjoy some time off and get back at it after the (Christmas break)."
The Muskies' next game comes Jan. 4 on the road versus Bettendorf.
Central DeWitt 71, Muscatine 38
CENTRAL DEWITT (6-2, 5-2 MAC) -- Lauren Walker 7-14 0-0 17, Ali Meadows 4-11 2-2 12, Taylor Veach 3-7 4-6 10, Kylee DeVore 4-7 1-1 9, Hannah Palzkill 2-5 2-4 7, Natalie Butler 2-2 0-0 6, Avery Voss 2-4 2-2 6, Reagan Hofer 1-2 0-0 3, Emma Grace Hartman 0-0 1-2 1Paige Owens 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 10-15 71.
MUSCATINE (3-7, 2-5 MAC) -- Grace Bode 4-7 3-7 11, Jazmeriah Jones 3-6 1-2 8, Ella Schroeder 1-2 3-7 5, Karly Ricketts 2-7 0-0 4, Mya Jansen 1-4 0-0 3, Ashlyn McGinnis 1-1 0-0 2, Sophia Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Ysabel Lerma 0-3 2-2 2, Avery Schroeder 0-1 1-2 1, Kaitlyn Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Brylee Seaman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-39 10-20 38.
CD;18;13;20;20;--;71
MUS:5;15;9;9;--;38
3-point goals -- CD 9-20 (Walker 3-7, Meadows 2-5, Hofer 1-1, Owens 0-1, Veach 0-2, DeVore 0-1); MUS 3-18 (Jones 1-2, Jansen 1-4, Bode 1-3, Ella Scroeder 0-1, Seaman 0-1, Thomas 0-3). Assists -- CD 18 (Meadows 6); MUS 6 (Thomas 2). Rebounds -- CD 32 (Veach 6); MUS 23 (Becca Haag 5, Jones 5). Turnovers -- CD 8; MUS 17. Fouls -- CD 13; MUS 12. Fouled out -- none.