Walker, 4A No. 3 Sabers shoot way past Muskies

The Muskies best quarter came in the second, after Central DeWitt (6-2, 5-2 MAC) led 18-5 after the first.

Muscatine went 7 of 12 in the frame, but did little in closing the gap as the Sabers took an 11-point advantage into halftime at 31-20.

"We didn't feel too bad down 11 at half," McBride said. "We got the ball to start and got a good look at a 3-pointer that could have cut it to eight, but that didn't go, then we had some turnovers. Those were huge right there. You can't get away with that against good teams."

Four different Muskies would score in the second quarter but fail to score in any other period.

Ella Schroeder gave the Muskies a boost off the bench late. The junior scored all five of her points in the second half, but by then the game was in little doubt, especially as Schroeder’s modest run of success paled in comparison to what Walker and the Sabers were doing on the other end of the court.