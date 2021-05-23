Wapello makes waves at state

DES MOINES — The Class 1A state track and field meet was not only a chance for Wapello to send some seniors out right. It also was an opportunity for the Indians and Arrows to get a glimpse in what the future has in store.
Wapello had eight members — four boys, four girls — make up four different relays that won medals at Drake Stadium during the state meet in Des Moines.
Wapello sophomore Jake Gustison, who ran on two relays at state, also took home a fifth-place finish in the 100 on Saturday with a time of 11.35 seconds.
"It's pretty big," Gustison said. "We worked hard all season, it's just great to get these finishes."
The four on the girls side (Ada Boysen, Gracie Gustison, Lindsy Massner and Serah Shafer) also made it to state in the third relay, a sprint medley relay that took 21st with a time of 1:56.88.
Those four, however, earned third-place finishes in the 400 and 800 relays. Both times (1:48.11 in the longer race and 52.36 in the other), broke school records.
Massner and Shafer competed in the maximum four events. Massner took 16th in the 200 (27.39) and Shafer finished 22nd (1:14.89) in the 400 hurdles, having to run that in-between relays on Friday.
The boys side took a medal in that event, riding a 400-meter anchor leg by senior Caden Thomas to a fourth-place finish at 45.18. Lisbon's claimed the state title in 44.60. Gustison, Tade Parsons and Hector Zepeda were the other runners in that relay.
They added a fifth-place finish in the 400 relay, a race in which they were the last to qualify.
Thomas also partook in the 200 and 400, earning a second-place finish in the 400 on Thursday. Fellow Indian senior Trenton Murray also made it to state in the race, taking 16th (52.19).
"I left it all out there," Thomas said. "From the time we started this season to how we finished, we made huge improvements and that's the biggest part of this."
The Indians also qualified senior Rhett Smith, who finished just outside the top 10 in the boys shot put, with a best throw of 46 feet, 10 ½ inches.
"We competed extremely well this week," boys coach Todd Parsons said. "It was nice to see both (boys and girls teams) rewarded for all of their work. These kids are all multi-sport athletes that put a lot of time and energy into all our athletic programs. We ask a lot of them as coaches and I can't thank them enough.
"They are also high-character kids who are very coachable. I was just super excited for all of them."
The boys team also qualified in the 800 relay, swapping Thomas and Jake Gustison out for for senior Griffin Mears and sophomore Tyler Palmer. That team finished 23rd (1:35.44).
On the girls side, the lone senior is Gracie Gustison.
"Track is not easy," Gracie Gustison said. "You have to have a lot of mental toughness for this sport. But, knowing the outcome after having stayed out all four years, it's been really rewarding ... and going in more than one event, that's just a giant accomplishment.
"Then, breaking two school records here, I couldn't have asked for anything better."
While the seniors were certainly soaking the experience in, it meant quite a lot to the underclassmen, and coaches, to be there alongside.
"They worked hard to get to state," girls coach David Griffin said. "It was how we wanted to send Gracie out.
"They battled through some adversity throughout the season, had some injuries at the beginning that set us back a little bit ... but I couldn't be more proud of our girls."
But those underclassmen are now making plans to finish the 2022 season in the same place the current ones did.
"It's a little bittersweet," the junior Shafer said. "But we want to get back now."