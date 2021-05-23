Wapello makes waves at state

DES MOINES — The Class 1A state track and field meet was not only a chance for Wapello to send some seniors out right. It also was an opportunity for the Indians and Arrows to get a glimpse in what the future has in store.

Wapello had eight members — four boys, four girls — make up four different relays that won medals at Drake Stadium during the state meet in Des Moines.

Wapello sophomore Jake Gustison, who ran on two relays at state, also took home a fifth-place finish in the 100 on Saturday with a time of 11.35 seconds.

"It's pretty big," Gustison said. "We worked hard all season, it's just great to get these finishes."

The four on the girls side (Ada Boysen, Gracie Gustison, Lindsy Massner and Serah Shafer) also made it to state in the third relay, a sprint medley relay that took 21st with a time of 1:56.88.

Those four, however, earned third-place finishes in the 400 and 800 relays. Both times (1:48.11 in the longer race and 52.36 in the other), broke school records.

Massner and Shafer competed in the maximum four events. Massner took 16th in the 200 (27.39) and Shafer finished 22nd (1:14.89) in the 400 hurdles, having to run that in-between relays on Friday.