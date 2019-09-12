Wapello, Iowa — There’s nothing quite like a homecoming win, and that’s exactly what the Wapello Arrows served up on Thursday night.
The Arrows controlled much of the action as Columbus had a tough time figuring out how to handle Wapello’s front-line attack. The Wildcats made a valiant effort to force a fourth game, but came up short, falling to the Arrows 25-15, 25-18 and 26-24.
Setter Holly Massner did a nice job mixing up throughout the night, putting balls where her teammates could get a kill opportunity and keeping the Columbus defense on their toes. The Wapello setter ended with 18 assists.
“They were passing well tonight, working together and making sure they were playing the ball smart when they played it over,” Wapello head coach Danielle Wolfe said.
Things did not look good for Columbus (3-10) after the first set. Then it went from bad to worse when the Wildcats' libero Emma Milder exited with what appeared to be a wrist injury and did not return.
However, Columbus played tough after Milder left, making Wapello (9-8) work for the win in the second set. Every time the Wildcats would gain the service and looked primed to make a run, the Arrows had an answer, led by their front-line of Serah Shafer, Ann Marie Freshwater and Lindsy Massner.
Shafer's showed a mix of little bit of everything for Wapello Thursday night. She tied for the team lead the team in kills with six, along with Lindsy Massner. Shafer also added two blocks, two digs and an ace.
Columbus had trouble at times returning the Arrows' serves, giving up eight aces on the night. But that trouble went both ways, as the Wildcats had ten of their own, they just didn't come at as opportune times as the Arrows' aces.
The third set was very competitive. Columbus did about as much as it could to win and force at least a fourth set, but Wapello went on a run while holding serve with Holly Massner. At one point, the Arrows were down 18-13.
Victoria Howell of Columbus gave Wapello fits while serving. She ended with three aces, at one point doing so on consecutive attempts.
But Wolfe wasn’t about to let her team give up, though. Her message to the team at that point stressed accountability.
“They needed to work together and figure it out on their own,” Wolfe said.
By the time Holly Massner put a serve into the net, the game was tied at 18.
From there, the game resembled what led up to that point, with the Arrows maintaining control, although it was still tight right up until the Arrows finished the game off, winning 26-24.
“(This game) shows that we’re heading the right way,” Wolfe said. “We’d like to have a positive season and get further than what we were last year.”
