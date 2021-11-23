Wapello trio named all-state with West Liberty duo, Durant's DeLong

DeLong was named to the third team in 1A. Previously, he was named offensive most valuable player in 1A District 5, along with teammates Ethan Gast, Tysen McKinley and Brady Meincke, who made first team all-district, Bryce Czarnetski and Carter Wichelt on the second and two honorable mentions in Ben Orr and Drake Shelangoski.

As a running back and linebacker, the junior amassed over 1,600 yards from scrimmage on offense with 18 touchdowns in addition to passing for another score for the Wildcats. Defensively, he led the team with 60 tackles, 40 of which were of the solo variety and eight went for loss with an interception as well.

On the 1A District 5 team, Wilton was represented by Jackson Hull and Briggs Hartley on the first team, Alex Kaufmann and Karson Willey on second and Mason Ormsby plus Clayton Guyer as honorable mentions.

Spencer Kessel and Chris Day were second team all-district picks for Louisa-Muscatine as teammates Morgan Nowak and Dalton Cromer were honorable mentions. Durant's Kenny Salemi and L-M's Kendal Pugh were recognized on the all-district team with Golden Awards for injured players.