Wapello's Parsons firing on all cylinders

But for the coach, this season has become more about soaking it in.

"I've got to coach both my boys as they played tough positions," said the coach. "As quarterback, the spotlight is on you. When things are good, you get the credit, but when things are bad, you get the blame.

"I'm probably harder on my own kids than everyone else, but we go home and talk about it. Especially since he's the last of my kids I'll coach, I'm just trying to enjoy it a little more. You never realize how special it is when you're going through it. When you're putting your kids in the best position possible to be successful and it's go, go, go, you can forget to sit back and enjoy it. It's over before you know it, things in life can be taken from you so fast that, as a coach, you're always worried about what's next. It's a privilege. I'm a very lucky guy to get to coach my kids."

Through three games, Wapello still hasn't thrown an interception, and he's rushed for 50 on eight attempts with an additional score on the ground.

But for as much as he has contributed to the success, the Wapello signal-caller credits the other side of the ball and the line in front of him.