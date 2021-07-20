Wednesday's state softball capsules

(1) Wilton vs. (4) Earlham

Outlook: Both teams scored seven runs in the quarterfinal round, though Wilton allowed only two runs to Earlham's four allowed in its win over North Union. Pella Christian scored twice before the Beavers could bat in the first inning, but Wilton poured on the runs after that while starting pitcher Mila Johnson and the defense settled down. Charlotte Brown's home run led the Wilton effort in the quarterfinals while Peyton Souhrada drove in three Wilton runs and ended the game 3-for-3. Leadoff hitter Taylor Drayfahl, Payton Ganzer and Chloe Wells each drove in one as well. Earlham was out-hit 13 to seven in the quarterfinals against against North Union, but was able to escape with the win.