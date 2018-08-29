Northeast at Wilton
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wilton 1-0; Northeast 0-1
Last week: Wilton knocked off rival Durant, 27-13. Northeast lost 34-18 at Camanche.
What to watch for: Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler talked before the season about the importance of not overlooking any opponent, and the Beavers had to overcome a third-quarter deficit to escape Week 1 with a win. There shouldn't be any shortage of motivation in Week 2 as Wilton hosts its home opener against Northeast on a Thursday night. The Beavers are led offensively by three-year starting quarterback Jerome Mays, who ran for three of his team's four scores in the win over Durant. Defensively, they held the Wildcats to just 234 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. Northeast, meanwhile, will try to overcome a sluggish start in which it allowed 297 rushing yards to Camanche.
Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88
-- Kyle Heim