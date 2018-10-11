Wilton vs. Columbus Community
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wilton 6-1 (3-0); Columbus 0-7 (0-3)
Last week: Wilton beat Mediapolis 20-3; Columbus fell to Sigourney-Keota 48-12.
What to watch for: Wilton can clinch its first district title in 11 years with a win over a winless Columbus team tonight. The Beavers' strong rushing attack and lockdown defense should give them a big advantage over the Wildcats. Wilton is giving up just 8.9 points per game this season and has only allowed more than 10 points twice. The rushing duo of Jerome Mays (590 yards) and Collin McCrabb (575) could have a big night against a generous Columbus defense. After scoring 40 points on Mediapolis in Week 6, Columbus struggled with just 142 total yards in last week's loss.
Durant vs. BGM
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Durant 5-2 (3-0); BGM 7-0 (3-0)
Last week: Durant shut out Highland 14-0; BGM beat Pekin 28-13.
What to watch for: Even without a district title, Durant, ranked No. 5 in the RPI, and BGM, No. 3 in the RPI, could still make the postseason. But a win tonight gives one of these teams an inside track at the Class A District 6 title and a playoff berth. The Wildcats have one of the most explosive offenses in the state, but their defense continues to improve. Durant pitched a shutout last week and has only allowed 22 total points in three district games. Bryce Lafrenz (1,175 passing yards), Tristan Hughes (816 rushing yards) and Mason Compton (785 rushing yards) lead the offense. Meanwhile, BGM has pitched three shutouts and is allowing just 11.3 points per game this season. Offensively, BGM is led by running back Noah Beck's 929 yards and 16 touchdowns and Scott Tibbetts' 660 yards passing.
West Liberty at Camanche
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: West Liberty 4-3 (3-0); Camanche 3-4 (1-2)
Last week: West Liberty beat Louisa-Muscatine 39-6; Camanche lost to Mount Vernon 53-21.
What to watch for: Although West Liberty sits at No. 21 in the Class 2A RPI with little chance at an at-large bid, it's in sole possession of first in Class 2A District 5. The Comets need one win in their last two games to clinch at least a share of the district title and a playoff berth. West Liberty has won its three district contests by an average score of 35-3, led by senior quarterback Seth Feldman, who passed for 186 yards, rushed for 90 and scored four total touchdowns last week. The Indians have struggled on defense all season, giving up an average of 38.6 points per game. Offensively, they're led by quarterback Baylor Crigger, who has 978 passing and 409 rushing yards.
Louisa-Muscatine at Tipton
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Louisa-Muscatine 3-4 (1-2); Tipton 5-2 (2-1)
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine lost to West Liberty 39-6; Tipton beat West Burlington 37-24.
What to watch for: Louisa-Muscatine hasn't been officially eliminated from playoff consideration, but the situation is dire for the Falcons. They need to win their last two games and will need some help in order to find their way in. Louisa-Muscatine has lost its last two district games and has given up more than 30 points in both contests. It plays a Tipton offense that leads Class 2A with 2,111 rushing yards on the season and has scored 27 or more points five times. However, the L-M offense is no slouch, as the Falcons rank fifth in Class 2A with 1,810 rushing yards.
Wapello at Sigourney-Keota
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wapello 3-4 (1-2); Sigourney-Keota 5-2 (2-1)
Last week: Wapello pounded Van Buren 35-0; Sigourney beat Columbus 48-12.
What to watch for: Wapello has a chance to play spoiler for Sigourney-Keota, a team currently ranked No. 16 in the RPI rankings and would sneak into the playoffs if the season ended today. After dropping its first two district games, Wapello got back on track last week with a convincing 35-0 win over Van Buren in which Ricky Pforts rushed 26 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns. The junior has 929 rushing yards this season, just 22 fewer than all of last season, to go along with 16 touchdowns on 7.9 yards per carry. Sigourney ranks second in Class 1A with 2,439 rushing yards this season. Defending the run is nothing new for Wapello, though, as it's played three potent rushing attacks in Mediapolis, Wilton and Louisa-Muscatine.
− Compiled by Evan Riggs