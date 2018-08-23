Wilton at Durant
Time: 7 p.m.
2017 records: Durant 3-6, 3-4 Class 1A, District 3; Wilton 9-2, 6-1 Class 1A, District 4.
What to watch for: Durant hasn’t topped Wilton since the turn of the century, and it’ll be a tall task for the Wildcats if they hope to break that streak this season. Wilton is fresh off an appearance in the state quarterfinals. The Beavers return most of their key pieces including senior quarterback Jerome Mays, who was one of two players in Class 1A to gain 1,000 yards through the air and on the ground, as well as Cory Anderson, who was Wilton’s leading receiver and led Class 1A with eight interceptions. The Wildcats, who make the move down to Class A this season, return their top passer, rusher and receiver in Bryce Lafrenz, Tristan Hughes and Mason Compton. Durant also returns four of its five starters on the offensive line. The last time these two teams met, Wilton defeated Durant in a turnover-filled 20-7 game in Durant in 2017.
Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine
Time: 7 p.m.
2017 records: Wapello 5-4, 4-3 Class 1A, District 4; Louisa-Muscatine 3-6, 3-4 Class 1A, District 4.
What to watch for: Both teams enter Week 1 with questions to answer. For Wapello, the Indians are searching for a new quarterback after the graduation of Logan Belzer. Coach Todd Parsons will start either Bryant Lanz and Noah Holland behind an offensive line that will have three new starters. The Indians have a core of talented skill positions to lean on, headlined by Ricky Pforts, who rushed for 219 yards in a 28-12 win over the Falcons a season ago. Meanwhile, for L-M, new coach Eric Gabe has a talented roster that is short on depth. The Falcons return every player who gained a yard from scrimmage in 2017, led by quarterback Chase Kruse's 2,274 yards and 26 touchdowns.
West Liberty at West Branch
Time: 7 p.m.
2017 records: West Liberty 6-4, 5-2 Class 2A, District 5; West Branch 9-1, 7-0 Class 1A, District 4.
What to watch for: The Comets will look to work in a lot of new, but very talented pieces to start the 2018 season. West Liberty graduated its top five receivers and its starting running back from a year ago, but coach Jason Iske and three-year starting quarterback Seth Feldman have expressed optimism in their replacements. The Comets are short on depth at offensive line after losing two starters to graduation, one to an offseason injury and another to a transfer. But, West Liberty should boast a talented defense with the return of Spencer Daulfeldt to lead a promising front seven. The Comets will need that defense to fare better than a year ago against the Bears in a 35-20 season-opening loss.
Columbus Community at Highland
Time: 7 p.m.
2017 records: Columbus 3-6, 2-5 Class 1A, District 5; Highland 2-7, 1-6 Class A, District 6.
What to watch for: This year’s version of Columbus is likely to look much different than a year ago with the loss of Abel Mena. The former Wildcat standout accounted for 16 of their 19 touchdowns at quarterback last season. Mena will be replaced by senior Chance Colby, who had 116 rushing yards and 85 receiving yards a year ago. The Wildcats had plenty of freshmen that saw playing time last fall, and that will be the case again this season, as they have 12 freshmen compared to just two seniors on the roster. Columbus won last year's matchup between these two teams 28-14. Highland only graduated two seniors off that team and returns its leading passer, rusher and receiver from last season.
-- Evan Riggs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.