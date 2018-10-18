Tipton at West Liberty
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Tipton 6-2 (3-1); West Liberty 5-3 (4-0)
Last week: Tipton knocked off Louisa-Muscatine, 32-16. West Liberty beat Camanche, 35-6.
What to watch for: West Liberty has already clinched a playoff berth but can secure the Class 2A District 5 title outright with a win tonight. Since scoring six combined points in the first two weeks of the season, the Comets are averaging 317.2 yards and 32.5 points per game. On defense, West Liberty has held its opponents to single digits in all four district contests, including a shutout against West Burlington. Tipton, meanwhile, averages 360 yards per game and has averaged 34.5 points per game in district play.
Durant at Pekin
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Durant 6-2 (4-0); Pekin 5-3 (2-2)
Last week: Durant defeated BGM, 28-7. Pekin rolled past Belle Plaine, 62-22.
What to watch for: Like West Liberty, Durant has already punched its ticket to the playoffs and has a chance tonight to win Class A District 6 outright. The Wildcats have been clicking on both sides of the football during their run through district play, outscoring opponents 136-29. The offense has been humming, averaging 436 yards and 34 points against district opponents. The defense has been every bit as good during the four-game stretch, holding opponents to 180.3 yards and 7.3 points per game. But the defense will be tested this week against a Pekin team that has averaged a district-best 435.9 yards per game on the season and has scored more than 50 points in three of eight games.
Van Buren at Wilton
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Van Buren 1-7 (1-3); Wilton 7-1 (4-0)
Last week: Van Buren fell to Mediapolis, 46-6; Wilton beat Columbus Community, 34-8.
What to watch for: Another team that has breezed through district play, Wilton will try to finish the season with a perfect record in Class 1A District 5 after clinching a playoff spot last week. The Beavers have outscored their district opponents 124-17, averaging 337 yards of offense while giving up 168 yards per game on defense. Van Buren has lost three straight since opening district play with a win, giving up 42.3 points per game during that stretch while scoring 14 combined points.
Wapello at Columbus Community
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wapello 4-4 (2-2); Columbus Community 0-8 (0-4)
Last week: Wapello knocked off Sigourney-Keota, 24-14. Columbus Community lost to Wilton, 34-8.
What to watch for: While Wapello attempts to finish the season with a winning record, Columbus Community is still searching for its first win of the season. The Indians have won two straight since opening district play with back-to-back losses and starting the season 2-4. They've been middle of the pack in Class 1A District 5 in total offense, averaging 264.3 yards per game but the Indians have the district's leading rusher in Ricky Pforts (1,143 yards). Quarterback Chance Colby leads the Columbus offensive attack with 991 total yards and 11 total touchdowns.
Louisa-Muscatine at Mount Vernon
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Louisa-Muscatine 3-5 (1-3); Mount Vernon 4-4 (3-1)
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine fell to Tipton, 32-16. Mount Vernon beat West Burlington, 41-8.
What to watch for: The Falcons will try to snap a three-game losing streak, while Mount Vernon attempts to finish the season with four straight wins. The Falcons boast one of the best rushing attacks in Class 2A District 5, averaging 248.4 yards per game on the ground. Quarterback Chase Kruse leads the way with 865 rushing yards, 683 passing yards and 16 total touchdowns. Louisa-Muscatine, though, has struggled defensively recently, giving up 34.7 points per game over the last three contests. Mount Vernon, meanwhile, is averaging 40.5 points per game over its last three.
