Louisa-Muscatine at Columbus Community
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Louisa-Muscatine 1-1; Columbus 0-2
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine got back on track with a 41-6 win at Van Buren. Columbus was shut out 32-0 against GMG.
What to watch for: The Falcons lead all of Class 2A with 642 team rushing yards through two weeks, and junior quarterback Chase Kruse has contributed 314 of those, the fifth most among any player in 2A. They're certainly a run-first offense, opting for 85 running plays to just 12 passing plays through the first two games. That trend will likely continue against a Columbus team that is allowing 385 rushing yards per game. Defensively, Louisa-Muscatine is giving up 232 yards and 20 points per game, while Columbus is surrendering 461.5 yards and 40 points per game.
Wapello at Northeast
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wapello 1-1; Northeast 0-2
Last week: Wapello fell 49-14 to West Branch. Northeast lost 50-8 at Wilton.
What to watch for: Northeast is allowing 257 rushing yards per game through the first two weeks, while Wapello running back Ricky Pforts has gained 266 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. After getting 38 carries through the first two games, Pforts, who's averaging 7 yards per carry, could see another heavy workload against Northeast. The Indians' defense, meanwhile, will try to get on track after surrendering an average of 359 yards and 38.5 points in the first two weeks. It'll face a Northeast offense that is averaging 268 yards and 13 points per game.
Tipton at Durant
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Tipton 2-0; Durant 1-1
Last week: Tipton knocked off Vinton-Shellsburg 27-17. Durant rolled past North Cedar 49-18.
What to watch for: Durant had no trouble rebounding from a Week 1 loss to Wilton, as quarterback Bryce Lafrenz passed for 230 yards and four touchdowns, Mason Compton hauled in eight passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns and Tristan Hughes rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns against North Cedar. The Wildcats face a tougher test in Week 3 against Tipton, which has won both of its first two contests by double digits. The Tigers have four players who already have eclipsed 100 rushing yards, and Durant is giving up 203.5 rushing yards per game.
Wilton at Mid-Prairie
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wilton 2-0; Mid-Prairie 0-2
Last week: Wilton cruised past Northeast 50-8. Mid-Prairie lost 35-7 at Pekin.
What to watch for: Wilton's defense has feasted on turnovers through the first two weeks, forcing two against Durant in Week 1 and four against Northeast last week. It has a good chance to continue that trend against a Mid-Prairie team that already has thrown four interceptions and lost two fumbles. The Beavers also lead Class 1A with 10 solo sacks. In addition to featuring one of the best defenses in its class, Wilton has been just as good offensively. Quarterback Jerome Mays hasn't thrown an interception this season and completed over 70 percent of his passes last week, Collin McCrabb gained at least 100 yards rushing for the second straight week and Brian Stillman emerged with 67 yards rushing and two touchdowns against Northeast, adding another weapon to a team full of them.
Anamosa at West Liberty
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Anamosa 1-1; West Liberty 0-2
Last week: Anamosa lost 34-15 to Iowa City Regina. West Liberty fell 7-0 in overtime to Solon.
What to watch for: West Liberty took a big leap forward defensively last week, holding Solon scoreless through the first four quarters. While the Spartans escaped with a seven-point win in overtime, it was just the sixth time in the last 10 years that they have been held to seven or fewer points. The Comets also held Solon quarterback Cam Miller to just 73 yards passing, including a pair of interceptions. His favorite receiver, A.J. Coons, who had 152 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Week 1, didn't even record a reception. After playing the No. 2 team in Class 1A and No. 3 team in 3A, the schedule lightens up a little for West Liberty with an unranked Anamosa team.
