Durant at Wapello
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Durant 1-2; Wapello 2-1
Last week: Durant lost 28-14 to Tipton. Wapello beat Northeast 32-24.
What to watch for: Durant struggled to stop Tipton's ground attack last Friday, surrendering 383 rushing yards in the 14-point loss. The Wildcats' run defense will be tested again this week against Wapello's Ricky Pforts, who has 511 rushing yards and five touchdowns despite working behind a mostly inexperienced offensive line. While Durant already has two losses this season, both were against unbeaten opponents including a tightly contested season opener against Class 1A No. 7 Wilton. The Wildcats feature a potent quarterback/wide receiver duo in Bryce Lafrenz and Mason Compton, who have already connected 20 times for 376 yards and four touchdowns.
Mediapolis at Louisa-Muscatine
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Louisa-Muscatine 2-1; Mediapolis 3-0
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine cruised past Columbus 42-0. Mediapolis edged Pekin 28-21.
What to watch for: Louisa-Muscatine again showcased its explosiveness against Columbus with four scoring plays over 30 yards including a 74-yard touchdown reception and a 72-yard rushing touchdown by Cody Calvelage. A lack of depth may become an issue for the Falcons, however, after center Sam Kessel had surgery to repair a broken ankle last Friday. They entered the season with fewer than 30 players listed on the roster, and they face a much tougher opponent this week in Mediapolis, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 1A. While Louisa-Muscatine is second in Class 2A with 988 rushing yards, Mediapolis is in the top 10 in 1A with 786 rushing yards.
Columbus Community at North Cedar
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Columbus 0-3; North Cedar 0-3
Last week: Columbus lost 42-0 to Louisa-Muscatine; North Cedar fell 26-24 to Camanche
What to watch for: Both teams are still searching for their first win of the season. While Columbus gave up 42 points to Louisa-Muscatine last week, the Wildcats didn't get pushed around defensively like they had in the first two weeks against Highland and GMG. Columbus quarterback Chance Colby has made some big plays on the ground, rushing for 226 yards and a touchdown, while running back Jaime Villegas has made the most of his opportunities with 111 yards on just nine carries. The Wildcats will likely lean heavily on their run game against North Cedar, which is giving up more than 245 rushing yards per contest.
Benton at Wilton
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Benton 3-0; Wilton 3-0
Last week: Wilton won 22-6 at Mid-Prairie. Benton beat Center Point-Urbana 33-14.
What to watch for: Wilton faces its toughest test yet against Class 2A No. 4 Benton Community. All three of Benton's wins this season have been by more than two scores. Benton boasts several play-makers on offense including quarterback Clay Kruse, who has 570 passing yards and 5 touchdowns; running back Matt Davis, who has 448 rushing yards and eight touchdowns; and wide receiver Nathan Michels, who has 13 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns. It will be a good test for Wilton's defense, which has 31 solo tackles for loss, 13 sacks and has given up just nine points per game.
West Liberty at Washington
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: West Liberty 1-2; Washington 1-2
Last week: West Liberty defeated Anamosa 28-27 in overtime. Washington knocked off Iowa City Liberty 35-19.
What to watch for: West Liberty's offense finally broke through for four touchdowns last week after scoring just one through the first two games. The passing game opened up for senior quarterback Seth Feldman, who passed for 129 yards and two touchdowns. The Comets will look to continue that momentum against a Washington defense that is surrendering 361 yards and nearly 30 points per game. West Liberty will have its hands full with Washington quarterback Luke Turner, who passed for 210 yards and four touchdowns last week.
− Compiled by Kyle Heim