Wilton at Mediapolis
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wilton 5-1 (2-0); Mediapolis 6-0 (2-0)
Last week: Wilton beat Wapello 35-6; Mediapolis knocked off Columbus Community 55-40.
What to watch for: The winner of this game will be in a great position for the Class 1A District 5 title as Wilton and Mediapolis are the only remaining unbeaten teams in district play with two weeks remaining after Friday. Wilton has played flawlessly since its 26-13 loss to Benton in Week 4, outscoring Sigourney-Keota and Wapello 71-6 since the start of district play. Defense has been a strength all season for the Beavers, who are giving up 9.8 points per game. They'll be tasked with stopping one of the better quarterbacks in the district in Cauy Massner, who has passed for 539 yards and nine touchdowns, along with running back Zach Osborne, who has 81 carries for 674 yards and six touchdowns.
West Liberty at Louisa-Muscatine
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: West Liberty 3-3 (2-0); Louisa-Muscatine 3-3 (1-1)
Last week: West Liberty shut out West Burlington 39-0. Louisa-Muscatine fell 33-20 at Camanche.
What to watch for: This is another crucial district contest as West Liberty currently sits atop Class 2A District 5, while Louisa-Muscatine is in a four-way tie for second. The Comets look like a completely different team than the one that lost 32-6 in Week 1 to West Branch, and then followed that up with two overtime losses in the next three weeks. They've now won three of four and have outscored their opponents 66-9 in district play. Louisa-Muscatine, meanwhile, has lost two of its last three. Both teams' quarterbacks have had a hot hand to start district play, with Louisa-Muscatine's Chase Kruse completing 81 percent of his passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks. West Liberty's Seth Feldman has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns during that span.
Durant at Highland
Time: 6 p.m.
Records: Durant 4-2 (2-0); Highland 5-1 (1-1)
Last week: Durant breezed past Cardinal 55-6; Highland edged Pekin 23-21.
What to watch for: Durant's perfect district record gets put to the test against a Highland team that has given up just 18.8 points per game to opponents this season. Durant, meanwhile, has scored 94 points across two district contests. Wildcats quarterback Bryce Lafrenz leads the district with 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Mason Compton leads all receivers in the district in receptions (35), yards (785) and touchdowns (9), and he currently has the most receiving yards in the state.
Van Buren at Wapello
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Wapello 2-4 (0-2); Van Buren 1-5 (1-1)
Last week: Van Buren fell 48-6 at Sigourney-Keota. Wapello lost 35-6 against Wilton.
What to watch for: Wapello is still searching for its first district win this season. The offense has struggled recently, scoring 19 points combined in three straight losses. But the Indians have the top rusher in Class 1A District 5 in junior Ricky Pforts, who has 123 rush attempts for 706 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Noah Holland's 533 passing yards are the third most in the district, and the Indians face a defense that has allowed at least 35 points in four of the last five weeks.
Sigourney-Keota at Columbus Community
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Sigourney-Keota 4-2 (1-1); Columbus 0-6 (0-2)
Last week: Sigourney-Keota beat Van Buren 46-8; Columbus fell 55-40 to Mediapolis.
What to watch for: Columbus Community has plenty to build on after scoring 40 points against an undefeated Mediapolis team last week. The Wildcats had scored 46 points combined through the first five weeks of the season. Senior quarterback Chance Colby had a breakout performance with 111 yards passing and four touchdowns to go along with 200 more yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown. Columbus now faces a Sigourney-Keota squad that has been feast or famine on offense this season, scoring 12, 22 and 0 points in Weeks 1, 3 and 5, but 44, 48 and 46 points in Weeks 2, 4 and 6. The pattern bodes well for Columbus, but the Wildcats are giving up 42.3 points per game.
