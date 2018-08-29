Durant at North Cedar
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Durant 0-1; North Cedar 0-1
Last week: Durant fell 27-13 at home against Wilton. North Cedar lost 39-18 at Tipton.
What to watch for: Durant hung around with Class 1A No. 9 Wilton in last week's season opener, even taking a 13-12 lead in the third quarter. The Wildcats' defense did a good job holding Wilton senior quarterback Jerome Mays to 91 yards passing and 76 yards on the ground on 25 carries. But aside from a couple of big plays on offense − Bryce Lafrenz connected with Jake Willkomm for an 80-yard pass in the first quarter and found Mason Compton for a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter − the Wildcats didn't have a lot of success moving the football. They gained just 46 yards on the ground, but the running attack should have an easier time moving the football against a North Cedar team that allowed 441 rushing yards in a 39-18 loss last week to Tipton.
Solon at West Liberty
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Solon 1-0; West Liberty 0-1
Last week: West Liberty fell 32-6 at West Branch. Solon rolled past Mount Vernon 34-14.
What to watch for: West Liberty struggled offensively in last week's 26-point loss to the Bears. Starting quarterback Seth Feldman was sacked seven times behind an inexperienced offensive line, and the Bears recorded 14 solo tackles for loss. After registering just 100 yards of total offense last week, West Liberty will have its hands full again this week against Class 3A No. 3 Solon. The Spartans had four interceptions and recovered a botched punt in the end zone for a touchdown against Mount Vernon last week. Solon also boasts an impressive quarterback/wide receiver duo in Cam Miller and A.J. Coons, who connected for 11 receptions, 153 yards and three touchdowns last week.
West Branch at Wapello
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: West Branch 1-0; Wapello 1-0
Last week: West Branch beat West Liberty 32-6. Wapello outlasted Louisa-Muscatine 34-28 in double-overtime.
What to watch for: Wapello could run into the same troubles West Liberty faced a week ago with another inexperienced offensive line and facing a tough West Branch defense that appears to have a knack for getting into an opponent's backfield in a hurry. The Indians opened the season with an impressive road win last week at Louisa-Muscatine behind a solid rushing attack that included 117 yards from junior running back Ricky Pforts. They'll get tested this week against a defense that held the Comets to four total rushing yards in Week 1.
GMG at Columbus Community
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: GMG 0-1; Columbus 0-1
Last week: GMG fell 36-24 to Grand View Christian. Columbus lost 48-16 at Highland.
What to watch for: Both teams feature new starting quarterbacks this season, with GMG starting junior Adam Cox under center, and Columbus countering with senior Chance Colby. Columbus had a tough time stopping the run last week, as Highland gained 363 yards rushing on 36 carries. GMG, meanwhile, had some success running the football in its opener, picking up 205 yards in the loss. Columbus will try to build off a strong second half last Friday in which it outscored Highland 16-14. Colby completed 4 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 56 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
Louisa-Muscatine at Van Buren
Time: 7 p.m.
Records: Louisa-Muscatine 0-1; Van Buren 0-1
Last week: Louisa-Muscatine lost a 34-28 heartbreaker in double-overtime against Wapello. Van Buren was shut out 26-0 at home by Cardinal.
What to watch for: Louisa-Muscatine basically abandoned the passing game last week against Wapello, instead rushing 55 times for 337 yards. L-M first-year head coach Eric Gabe said the plan is to throw the ball more moving forward with a junior quarterback in Chase Kruse, who passed 1,667 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Van Buren had trouble holding onto the ball much less moving it in last week's loss. Daniel Downey completed just 20 percent of his passes for 10 yards and threw three interceptions. Van Buren had a little more success running the ball, gaining 112 yards on the ground.
