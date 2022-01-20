West Liberty athletic dept. eyes 'new day' with approval of new facilities

WEST LIBERTY — Achievement in athletics is derived from putting athletes in positions to succeed.
At West Liberty High School, putting its student-athletes in positions to succeed over the years has meant endless trips across town to get to the high school’s baseball and softball facility at West Liberty Elementary School, or last-minute rescheduling to allow for access to gym space for all extracurricular activities and events.
From state championship wrestlers and long jumpers to a state runner-up volleyball team and state qualifiers in several other sports, West Liberty is in the midst of a hugely successful, wide-ranging athletics run that has perhaps disguised some of the shortcomings within the athletics department facilities.
Comet activities director Adam Loria, however, envisions “a new day” for the schools’ athletic facilities, as West Liberty has gotten approval to enter Phase 1 of a plan that entails a state-of-the-art overhaul to the facilities available to the student-athletes at West Liberty.
"We still have a lot of analysis to complete," Loria said. "This next step in the process is only to move forward with further design so we can begin bidding the project. We will see what happens once bids come in."
The plan was passed at a school board meeting on Dec. 20. So far, the school has worked with FEH out of Des Moines to come up with preliminary plans and drawings.
Once done, West Liberty hopes the facilities would also provide the availability to host tournament games in the lead up to state across sports, which would boost the district's overall appeal and marketability.
“One of the most critical components for recruiting families to our district is our infrastructure,” Shaun Kruger, superintendent of West Liberty Schools, said in a press release. “When families are looking at school districts, they want to see strong academic performance, top-performing extra-curricular activities and state-of-the-art infrastructure. This project supports those initiatives.”
That plan calls for the plot of land south of the high school building — currently owned by the school district and utilized for football and soccer practice fields — to be home to the new athletic complex, which will include facilities for football, soccer and track and field as well as baseball and softball, with the hope of an additional, multi-use indoor facility to follow.
Phase 1 also includes the installation of a turf field for football and soccer. That made the most sense from a financial standpoint as far as upkeep, as the athletics department reported annual spending of $15,000-$20,000 on maintenance and upkeep to the current grass field, despite some volunteer help from the staff.
“(The current situation) isn’t a sustainable model, and frankly, I don’t know (of) any other head football coach who does all the mowing of his own field (like Jason Iske does). We can’t assume we will always have this volunteer support,” Loria said.
Though final dollar figures for the overhaul aren’t known at this time, Loria presented the board with an alternative $1.3 million fix to current facilities, but called that move a temporary “band-aid” that would only move the need for construction of new ones back a few years instead of providing a long-term solution.
Cost of the new facilities is expected to be double, or more, than that proposal, but is seen as the most prudent by those overseeing the project.
While many issues have sprung up regarding the facilities as is, the track presents perhaps the most pressing concern, as the current, below-standard state of the track has already canceled all meets at West Liberty for the 2022 season.
“While completing recent maintenance, we noticed the track has heaved and buckled in turn three,” Loria said. “This issue presented five years ago, and a company was hired to band-aid the problem. We asked a track company to assess the buckle, and we cannot repair it again. At this time the entire track and underlayment needs replaced, and we are in the process of moving all spring 2022 track meets to other schools. Unfortunately, our seniors will have 'senior night’ in the high school commons.”
A town hall to discuss further plans, which would involve the construction of an indoor facility on the same plot, is in the works and will be open to the public in the coming months, but there is no official date scheduled.
A volunteer committee has been formed to oversee the project, from the engineering to the finances to marketing. Members include: Jason Cassady, president of West Liberty State Bank; Tim Nichols, engineer at HON Company; Nick Heath, director of West Liberty Parks and Rec; Troy Wulf, head varsity baseball coach at West Liberty and academic coordinator at the University of Iowa; and Lisa Wertzbaugher, owner of Wertzbaugher Consulting.
“It’s time for West Liberty to be proactive, not reactive,” Kruger said. “We have an excellent business manager, Abby Ortiz, and the district has a healthy infrastructure budget from (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) funding. It’s just a matter of prioritizing the projects because construction will only cost more if we wait. This complex will have no increase on taxes, but the citizens will definitely benefit from it. We are happy to contribute to bettering the West Liberty Community and recruiting good families to live here.”