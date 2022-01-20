West Liberty athletic dept. eyes 'new day' with approval of new facilities

“(The current situation) isn’t a sustainable model, and frankly, I don’t know (of) any other head football coach who does all the mowing of his own field (like Jason Iske does). We can’t assume we will always have this volunteer support,” Loria said.

Though final dollar figures for the overhaul aren’t known at this time, Loria presented the board with an alternative $1.3 million fix to current facilities, but called that move a temporary “band-aid” that would only move the need for construction of new ones back a few years instead of providing a long-term solution.

Cost of the new facilities is expected to be double, or more, than that proposal, but is seen as the most prudent by those overseeing the project.

While many issues have sprung up regarding the facilities as is, the track presents perhaps the most pressing concern, as the current, below-standard state of the track has already canceled all meets at West Liberty for the 2022 season.