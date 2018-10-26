WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — In the opening minutes of the fourth quarter after Spencer Daufeldt stuffed a Chariton run, West Liberty assistant coach Jim Kiwala pointed out what everybody on the Comet sideline already knew.
“Spencer is a beast,” Kiwala said.
Chariton had no answer for the senior defensive tackle as West Liberty cruised to a 30-10 win in the first round of the playoffs.
“He’s always been that sparkplug,” West Liberty coach Jason Iske said. “He’s always there; he’s our guy in the middle. It’s tough for teams to block him.”
Friday night’s win clinched a spot in the Class 2A quarterfinals for West Liberty, the first time it’s advanced that far in the playoffs since 1988. The Comets looked every bit like one of the state’s eight best teams in their first home playoff game in 20 years.
“They deserve it, they left it all on the field,” Iske said. “These guys have put in a lot of time, a lot of effort. Not just for the team, but for the community, it’s great to still be playing football this time of year.”
The game started out a slugfest as neither team found any rhythm on offense for much of the opening quarter. At least until the final minute, when senior quarterback Seth Feldman scrambled and launched a throw off his back foot to Talen Dengler, who got open behind the defense and sprinted for a 66-yard touchdown to give West Liberty an 8-0 lead.
“They do a really good job of that,” Iske said. “When he (Feldman) is scrambling they do a great job of getting open.”
The Comets (7-3) never looked back after that. The defense, which held Chariton to 250 yards and 4.2 yards per play, forced a three-and-out on the next series.
“I felt great about our defense,” Daufeldt said. “We played great all night and we’re going to carry that over to next week.”
The Comets showed their explosiveness once again, this time on a punt return, as sophomore Talen Dengler beat the Chargers’ defense to the outside and sprinted down the sideline untouched for a 50-yard punt return touchdown.
Chariton responded with one of its two successful drives on the night, sparked by a 40-yard pass from Graden Arnold to Jackson Fisher. The Warriors moved the ball to the one-yard line, but thanks to Daufeldt, they were denied a trip to the end zone.
Daufeldt exploded through the Chariton line untouched to bury Dylan Cain for a three-yard loss. Cain totaled 127 yards rushing but it took him 29 carries to get there, a number the Comets will gladly take.
Chariton (8-2) settled for a field goal two plays later to cut West Liberty’s lead to 11, 14-3.
“I thought that was the play of the first half, honestly,” Iske said. “I felt like the momentum would have shifted a little more if it’d been 14-7. Knowing we still had a two-score lead, I mean with our defense if we have a two-score lead we’re feeling pretty comfortable.”
It was one of three tackles for a loss for Daufeldt, who impacted seemingly every play.
“Even if I didn’t make a play I stuffed a hole and made them bounce it outside,” Daufeldt said. “My teammates came up and made big plays all night.”
West Liberty blew it open later in the half as Feldman found Eben Bierman for a six-yard touchdown pass with just less than four minutes remaining in the second quarter to extend its lead to 22-3.
Feldman finished the game with 203 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in addition to 37 rushing yards and one touchdown. His rushing touchdown came on the first play of the fourth quarter to put West Liberty ahead 30-3 and put the game well out of reach.
West Liberty will hit the road next week and take on Benton Community (9-1), fresh off a 45-20 win over Greene County in the opening round of the playoffs.
“This is what we’ve worked for all season but we’re not done yet,” Daufeldt said. “We have one more week for the dome.”