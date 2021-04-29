West Liberty dominates Columbus in clash of 1A ranked teams

WEST LIBERTY — Jahsiah Galvan and Juan Mateo combined to score seven goals as the West Liberty Comets came away with a dominant home win against the Columbus Wildcats in a game that pitted two Class 1A ranked teams against one another.

The fourth-ranked Comets completely controlled the tempo throughout, and ultimately scored a 10-0 win at West Liberty’s Memorial Field on Thursday night. Unable to come up with a score, the No. 13 Wildcats were only able to put three shots on goal, all of which were saved with relative ease by Comet keeper Ruben Meraz.

With the double-digit lead in hand, the game was called in the 72nd minute.

West Liberty (7-2) has now won four straight. The victory over Columbus was the second consecutive 10-0 win for the Comets.

On the other end, the Wildcats (5-4) are now on a three-game slide and have lost two in a row by 10-0 scores.

Though it was the junior Galvan with four goals and sophomore Juan Mateo with three who did most of the work early — and late — for West Liberty, it was Joshua Mateo who really broke things open for the Comets in the second half, scoring two goals in the span of as many minutes. That run started in the 62nd minute and ended with West Liberty leading 7-0.