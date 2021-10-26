West Liberty earns trip to 3A state tournament by beating West Burlington

Freshman Sophie Buysse had nine kills and nine digs in the win. Senior Mylei Henderson combined with freshman Ava Morrison and sophomore Maelyn Wainwright for 10 more.

West Burlington scored the first two points of the third set in an effort to extend the game past the minimum number of sets, but a kill and block from the Daufeldt would tie before the senior Drake commit went ballistic, recording four straight kills leading up to a Rylee Goodale ace to force a Falcon timeout at 8-2 with the Comets already enjoying the two-set lead.

Goodale would add a second ace later in the set, as West Liberty would go for nine altogether.

After West Burlington (30-3) hung tough in the first, the Comets were down by three in the second after Kenna Marlow scored on a kill before starting to build momentum.

"Getting them out of system helped a lot," said Morales, "When we did that, it took away their positioning for their hitters and we could focus on our blocking. ... We were able to get get touches on the block.

"We can depend on anyone at any time, everyone will pull through."

Libero Lauren Summers had 14 digs for the Falcons.