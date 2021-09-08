West Liberty finding success in Buysse's dishes

There was a lot on Brooklyn Buysse’s plate a season ago.
Despite all the complications of a global pandemic, the West Liberty volleyball team was looking to hit the ground running in 2020 after going to the Class 3A state tournament the season prior behind all-state performances by hitters Macy Daufeldt and Martha Pace.
The most significant loss, however, was all-Southeast district setter Morgan Peterson.
It was Buysse who, as a sophomore, was tasked with taking over for Peterson, who accounted for 3,191 career assists in a Comet uniform.
But as the Comets’ success across sports has waited around for no one, even as an underclassmen Buysse’s undeniable athleticism has warranted major roles on two state-qualifying softball teams and a basketball team that has made it to the regional final round in consecutive years.
"(Being an all-around athlete) is important," said Buysse, the Journal's prep of the week. "You're athleticism really builds when you develop skills from all of the sports.
"A lot of us (at West Liberty) play multiple sports, so our bond is really strong when we play together, no matter what sport."
However, volleyball was the one sport Buysse has had to wait her turn. She recorded 29 assists in only 16 sets as a freshman but did notch 12 aces and only one error in 68 service attempts.
"Last year was my first varsity show," said Buysse, who was an all-Southeast district and River Valley Conference South selection in 2020. "I just feel 10 times more confident (this season), and to have the teammates and coaches I do.
"They all work with me, tell me what I need to do, and make sure that I'm getting better every practice and doing what I need do to improve."
Despite growing into the role last season, Buysse's 9.8 assists per set ranked fifth best in 3A. She cemented herself as a key to West Liberty's success and one of the best at the position in eastern Iowa.
Buysse now has full command of the West Liberty menu.
At last weekend's Muscatine Invitational, she eclipsed the 1,000 career assist mark during a tournament in which the 3A eighth-ranked Comets beat Muscatine for the tournament title to improve to 11-0.
The Comets' next game is Thursday at Mid-Prairie.
With Buysse, history seems to be repeating itself at the West Liberty setter position.
"She's a game-changer," West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan said. "The way she's running our offense is very productive. She knows where to go at certain points of the game. She's really grown into that spot tremendously."
Prior to Buysse, Peterson took over setting duties from Cassedi Simon, who led West Liberty to a second-place finish at state in 2015.
"(Brooklyn) has come a long way," Daufeldt said. "I really enjoy having her not just as a setter, but as a player on the court who does an amazing job all the time."
And as Buysse and the Comets continue to slice and dice opposing defenses, the Comet setter has seen fruit grow from her own family tree in younger sister Sophie, a freshman outside hitter who currently ranks second on the team in kills with 57 behind Daufeldt.
"(Brooklyn and Sophie) connect well," Galvan said. "To see how those two connect and communicate, it's just awesome."
Sophie also is second in digs on the team with 74.
West Liberty also has seen a major uptick in production from senior Mylei Henderson and emerging weapons in sophomore Maelyn Wainwright and freshman Ava Morrison, who have been relied upon to make up for Pace, who is now at Upper Iowa University.
"(Sophie) is one of my favorite people," Daufeldt said. "She has a lot of fire and a lot of potential. She's already doing so well."
The West Liberty setter also has proved to be a bit more aggressive calling her own number this season. After going for 46 kills a season ago, Buysse already has 23 this year.
"Everyone is positive," said Buysse, who has recorded 231 assists through 23 sets this season. "We can put a new player on the court and we know that they're going to try their best. Nobody is going to put someone down, everyone is going to be there every single step of the way. It's a fun environment for the whole team."
Early on in 2020, however, the game was more of a mental test than a physical one for Buysse as she took control of the offense.
"(Going into last season) I was really nervous, but as I got into it I realized how much everyone is there to support me," she said. "I had big shoes to fill, but I just needed to work at it. I think I did pretty good last year, but hopefully this year will be even better."
Though any questions of Buysse’s skill had long been answered, she especially flourished during the championship match of the River Valley Conference tournament a season ago when the Comets handed 2A state semifinalist Wilton one its four losses.
"She's gotten better at the pace we've wanted," Galvan said.
In a game littered with all-state talent on both sides of the net with the Beavers boasting its trio of Kelsey Drake, Ella Caffery and Carly Puffer and the Comets countering with the likes of Daufeldt and Pace, it was Buysse who proved to be one of the best players on the court.
With an all-over-the-floor performance, Buysse accounted for 28 assists, five kills on nine attempts, 15 digs and an ace in the three-set thriller in which West Liberty not only escaped with a win to be crowned RVC tournament champs but avenged a loss to Wilton from earlier that season.
"It was a really intense game," the West Liberty setter said. "It just brought out the best in everybody and showed how competitive we could be."