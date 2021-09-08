West Liberty finding success in Buysse's dishes

"(Brooklyn) has come a long way," Daufeldt said. "I really enjoy having her not just as a setter, but as a player on the court who does an amazing job all the time."

And as Buysse and the Comets continue to slice and dice opposing defenses, the Comet setter has seen fruit grow from her own family tree in younger sister Sophie, a freshman outside hitter who currently ranks second on the team in kills with 57 behind Daufeldt.

"(Brooklyn and Sophie) connect well," Galvan said. "To see how those two connect and communicate, it's just awesome."

Sophie also is second in digs on the team with 74.

West Liberty also has seen a major uptick in production from senior Mylei Henderson and emerging weapons in sophomore Maelyn Wainwright and freshman Ava Morrison, who have been relied upon to make up for Pace, who is now at Upper Iowa University.

"(Sophie) is one of my favorite people," Daufeldt said. "She has a lot of fire and a lot of potential. She's already doing so well."

The West Liberty setter also has proved to be a bit more aggressive calling her own number this season. After going for 46 kills a season ago, Buysse already has 23 this year.