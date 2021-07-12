West Liberty punches ticket to state for second time in three years

WEST LIBERTY — As soon as the ball hit her bat for what turned into the biggest hit of her young life, Pearson Hall was only thinking about Rylee Goodale.

"I was just hoping (Rylee) would score from second," Pearson said.

Pearson, an eighth-grader and youngest of three Hall sisters that bat atop the Comet lineup along with sisters Sailor and Finley, blasted a one-out RBI double off the left-field wall to score Goodale in the bottom of the seventh inning of Monday's Class 3A Region 8 final to advance eighth-ranked West Liberty to the state tournament in Fort Dodge for the second time in three years, with a 4-3 walk-off win over No. 14 Davis County.

Prior to the hit by Pearson, the freshman Goodale singled on a blooper that made it over the head of the Mustang first baseman.

"We've been in plenty of games where the first couple times through the lineup we aren't very successful and we need to make adjustments, whatever those may be," said West Liberty head coach Chad Libby. "We felt comfortable after we got through the first three innings that we'd put the bat on the ball.

"We were hitting the ball, but it was a bunch of pop flies, so we made the corrections and it came through in the last few innings."