West Liberty punches ticket to state for second time in three years

WEST LIBERTY — As soon as the ball hit her bat for what turned into the biggest hit of her young life, Pearson Hall was only thinking about Rylee Goodale.
"I was just hoping (Rylee) would score from second," Pearson said.
Pearson, an eighth-grader and youngest of three Hall sisters that bat atop the Comet lineup along with sisters Sailor and Finley, blasted a one-out RBI double off the left-field wall to score Goodale in the bottom of the seventh inning of Monday's Class 3A Region 8 final to advance eighth-ranked West Liberty to the state tournament in Fort Dodge for the second time in three years, with a 4-3 walk-off win over No. 14 Davis County.
Prior to the hit by Pearson, the freshman Goodale singled on a blooper that made it over the head of the Mustang first baseman.
"We've been in plenty of games where the first couple times through the lineup we aren't very successful and we need to make adjustments, whatever those may be," said West Liberty head coach Chad Libby. "We felt comfortable after we got through the first three innings that we'd put the bat on the ball.
"We were hitting the ball, but it was a bunch of pop flies, so we made the corrections and it came through in the last few innings."
The Comet's No. 9 hitter, Ady Bell, sacrificed Goodale to second, setting up the game-ender by Pearson.
"I was just watching the ball," Goodale said of the hit by Pearson. "I realized it was a good hit and looked at (coach Libby at third base) and thought 'Oh my gosh, I have to get home,' and just sprinted as hard as I could home."
Early on, it was an defensive struggle, with the sides combining for only one hit apiece through 4.1 innings of play. Pitchers Sailor Hall and Madeline Barker controlled the action.
But West Liberty struck first.
Senior Isabel Morrison singled facing an 0-2 count with one away in the fifth to give the Comets just their second baserunner of the game after Pearson singled in the fourth.
Pinch-runner Sophie Buysse scored on an RBI single by Goodale while displaying some smart, aggressive baserunning to get West Liberty on the board.
"That's the thing, we hadn 't been aggressive," Libby said. "Sophie is an example of those kids that's super fast, and once we got somebody on second tonight, every opportunity we could, we needed to push the envelope and score."
Goodale ended the game 2 for 3 with the RBI and all-important run.
Pearson wasn't the only Hall to contribute with the bat.
"I love playing for this team," Pearson said. "Every girl on this team is so supportive and it's super fun. I'm so happy I get to play with them, especially my sisters.
"They're always there for me, and I'm always there for them."
In the sixth, both Sailor and Finley would reached base and scored.
Sailor pitched a complete game for West Liberty, allowing two earned runs on three hits while improving her season record to 11-5.
"Sailor is an excellent pitcher," Libby said. "She figures out a way to work out of tough situations. She allows the defense to make plays and when runners are on base, she makes the right pitch and gets the ground-outs we need."
That started with a Sailor single, followed by a double by Finley that scored Sailor.
Senior Janey Gingerich added an RBI base hit after that to give the Comets a 3-1 edge after Davis County's Rachel McFarland singled and scored on an error in the top half of the frame.
The Mustangs (21-8) tied it in the top of the seventh when Jalee Lough and Cadan VanLaningham both reached. Lough was driven in by Sophia Young, who doubled, and VanLaningham on a sacrifice fly by Macy Hall.
West Liberty (23-7) beat Knoxville 6-2 in its semifinal game, a game that was called early due to rain after the Comets got a big, two-run home run from Kylie Struck.
"It was a really good all-around performance," said Goodale. "We kept out composure even though we had a few errors ... It's great because of how close our town is. Knowing that we're a small school and make it to state like this is amazing."