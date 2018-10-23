DAVENPORT, Iowa — The ending has become all too familiar for the West Liberty volleyball team.
With a 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18 loss in Tuesday’s Class 3A Region 7 semifinal, the Comets have now fell to Davenport Assumption in regional play in each of the past three seasons.
“It’s just another game,” West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan said. “We can’t focus that it’s Assumption. It might be Assumption, but we got to play the game.”
After losing the first game, the Comets used a 7-0 spurt late in the second set to erase an 18-16 deficit and set up a 25-22 victory.
They were on the brink of winning the third, too, in a game that featured 11 ties and four late lead changes before the Knights finished on 6-1 run and took a 2-1 lead in the match.
The beginning of the fourth set was much of the same, with the two teams swapping the lead four times before Assumption ran off eight straight points to a put the set and match out of reach.
“We were out of system too often, and not enough offense to make up for the talent that they have,” Galvan said. “We were on the defensive end way too much.”
As they have against opponents all season, the Knights benefited from a strong block up front, consistently disrupting shots from West Liberty’s young and efficient hitters. The Class 3A leaders in blocks per set, the Knight finished with 21 Tuesday night. Maddy Mayeski led the way with six. Assumption also received a match-high 32 digs from Emma VanSeveren.
Despite the stingy defense, West Liberty had three players finish with double-digit kills, with Martha Pace collecting 14, Hallie Mueller 12 and Macy Daufeldt 10. Morgan Peterson facilitated the offensive attack with 39 assists, while senior Macy Akers paced the Comets defensively with 29 digs.
“We got two seniors (Akers and Hallie Mueller) that I think went out there and gave it their all and left it all on the floor,” Galvan said.
With only two seniors on the entire roster, the Comets are built for future success, and Galvan isn’t the only looking forward to seeing what his team can accomplish moving forward.
“That’s a team that you never want to play just because Ruben does a really good job with his kids,” Davenport Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. “I think what I was seeing earlier is that they’re such a young squad that I can’t, it’s so weird as a coach, I love my team, but I can’t wait to see what they do because they have so much talent coming up. Just the way that their younger hitters are playing right now as a team, I think it’s going to be nice to see them in years to come.”