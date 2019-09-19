TIPTON, Iowa -- Coming off two losses in a row to Nevada and Wilton, the West Liberty Comets felt like they had something to prove.
Message sent in the form of a straight-set sweep of Class 3A No. 1 Tipton.
“After Tuesday’s game (against Wilton), I think these girls were ready to prove we are a good team,” West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan said. “I told them to leave that game behind us.
“We learned a lot from the loss and I think the girls really dug deep into their hearts. I told them ‘this is your season right here.’”
The Comets and Tigers game was one of the most anticipated matchups across the state as West Liberty came in ranked fifth in Class 1A (despite the consecutive losses) took on the number one Tipton Tigers.
While things got very tight during the second set, West Liberty maintained control throughout much of the match on their way to a straight-set sweep of Tipton 25-17, 29-27 and 25-9.
The Comets (10-2) came out hot, as they ran out in front to lead 13-5 at one point. West Liberty used its kill leader Macy Daufeldt as more of a decoy early on more than anything. Still, the sophomore had four kills in a set where the Comets spread the action around.
It was all according to plan, though.
“Yes, definitely,” said Daufeldt, “we did plan that.”
Before the game started, it was Daufeldt who huddled the team together for something of a last-minute player’s only meeting.
“We were talking about what defense we were going to run and who’s in the front row,” Daufeldt said. “We just wanted to make sure we were all on the same page.”
Daufeldt ended up leading the Comets in kills with 14, closely followed by Martha Pace (12) and Isabel Morrison (8).
After West Liberty took the first set, Tipton came out in the second looking to even the score. The Class 3A No. 5 Comets wouldn’t be denied though.
The second set was as thrilling a set as could be played. The Tigers held a slim lead throughout the early portion of the set, but just couldn’t pull away. Ultimately, the set went to the Comets 29-27.
At one point, Tipton's Sommer Daniel, a Utah recruit, notched three straight aces to pull things even at 15, which was symbolic of the work the Tigers had to do all night to stay with the Comets.
For the Tigers (17-3), any positive momentum they possessed quickly faded after the Comets won the second set. As a result, the final set was perhaps the least competitive of the night.
But as the game wore on, Tipton made a few mental errors that were costly not only on the scoreboard but in that it only made West Liberty play with more confidence.
Even before the match was over, several Comets could be seen subtly dancing on the court as they waited for the ball to be put into play.
Moving forward, the performance gave West Liberty the proof it needed that they can play – and beat – any team in the state.
“This was a crucial game,” said Daufeldt, “this was the start of us going back up.”
