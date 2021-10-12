West Liberty's Galvan commits to UNI

While he has rushed for over 2,700 yards in a Comet uniform with time left, Galvan expects to fully commit to the defensive side of the ball once in Cedar Falls.

Fully aware of his prowess, teams have thrown his way less and less over the years, but that hasn’t stopped Galvan from collecting seven career interceptions.

And he’s never been one to shy away from contact. Galvan has 15 tackles for loss over the last three seasons, and has over 140 total tackles for the Comets since being inserted into the starting lineup as a sophomore.

A three-star football recruit by 247 Sports, Galvan is also a state-qualifier in track and ranked among the state leaders in goals and points scored during the 2021 soccer season as the Comets made it to the Class 1A state semifinals. That campaign garnered him all-state recognition in soccer.

In football, he was an IPSWA Class 2A first team all-state selection last fall.

Despite the losing record for the season, West Liberty controls its own fate heading into the final week of the regular season in Class 2A. The Comets, in fourth place in District 5, play fifth-place Anamosa on Friday as the top four in each district advance.