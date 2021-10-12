West Liberty's Galvan commits to UNI

As the recruiting process wore on, priorities came into focus for West Liberty High School’s Jahsiah Galvan.
Galvan received scholarship offers from around the country, including Big Ten Conference schools as well as Ivy League members. But in the end, the dual-threat senior chose the University of Northern Iowa as his next stop for school and football.
“(The recruiting process) was a lot of fun,” Galvan said. “It was a great experience to see how things work and see different places. ... (But) it got a little old toward the end. It’s nice to be committed and be done with it.”
The fact that the Panthers were there from the beginning of the process was valued by Galvan, and the location helped further solidify UNI as his pick.
“The main thing was that (UNI) stayed in consistent contact throughout the process,” Galvan said. “They made it clear I was a top priority for them. That and the relationships I built with the coaches that recruited me, but the whole staff, I have a good relationship with all of (staff).”
Northern Iowa is 3-2 so far this season overall and 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference under head coach Mark Farley.
Galvan, who is 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, plays both ways for West Liberty as a running back and defensive back, and has 990 yards rushing this season for the 2-5 Comets. Despite missing some time at the beginning of the season, that rushing total ranks second in Class 2A (Preston Pope of West Marshall has 1,255 rushing yards).
While he has rushed for over 2,700 yards in a Comet uniform with time left, Galvan expects to fully commit to the defensive side of the ball once in Cedar Falls.
Fully aware of his prowess, teams have thrown his way less and less over the years, but that hasn’t stopped Galvan from collecting seven career interceptions.
And he’s never been one to shy away from contact. Galvan has 15 tackles for loss over the last three seasons, and has over 140 total tackles for the Comets since being inserted into the starting lineup as a sophomore.
A three-star football recruit by 247 Sports, Galvan is also a state-qualifier in track and ranked among the state leaders in goals and points scored during the 2021 soccer season as the Comets made it to the Class 1A state semifinals. That campaign garnered him all-state recognition in soccer.
In football, he was an IPSWA Class 2A first team all-state selection last fall.
Despite the losing record for the season, West Liberty controls its own fate heading into the final week of the regular season in Class 2A. The Comets, in fourth place in District 5, play fifth-place Anamosa on Friday as the top four in each district advance.
West Liberty has made postseason runs under Jason Iske seemingly an annual tradition, and Galvan envisions another one in store this season, which could put the senior on the same UNI-Dome field to end his prep career as the one he will begin his college career.
“Hopefully we can make a deep run,” Galvan said of his final prep football season. “It’s been fun getting into the postseason in different things. … It was huge to (stay in state). At the beginning, I was down to go wherever, I didn’t think about location as that much of a factor, but once things started winding down, I decided I wanted to stay in state. It’s nice to be able to do that.”