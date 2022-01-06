West Liberty's Hall, Wulf make college commits as Hall sets new school assist mark

Both colleges play in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

"I went down in August with my dad (West Liberty head baseball coach Troy Wulf) and saw everything they had to offer," Wulf said. "I loved all of it, the facilities, everything. I've known the coach there for a while and have played against his son.

"They've got a good program there and I'm excited to be a part of it. ... (Making the decision) was kind of bothering me for a while, but once we went down there and saw a couple other places, nowhere else felt the same. And that helped me find my major (education) and set me up for the future."

The pair of student-athletes have flourished in multiple sports for the Comets but feel most at home in the dugout with a bat and glove.

Wulf is a four-time selection to the All-River Valley Conference South Division team and was the Journal's baseball player of the year last season while compiling a 1.41 earned run average over nearly 50 innings on the mound as a junior.

After hitting between .300 and .370 in each season prior, Wulf's bat exploded in 2021 to the tune of a .520 average and 33 runs batted in.