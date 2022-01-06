West Liberty's Hall, Wulf make college commits as Hall sets new school assist mark

Although Sailor Hall is fresh off etching her name in the West Liberty High School girls basketball record books, the senior's next move will see her play exclusively on the softball diamond.
Or perhaps, not, as she is admittedly still toying with the idea of playing multiple sports in college.
Hall, who committed to Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids for softball before the holidays, set a new career assist mark for the Class 3A No. 9 Comets (7-2) in West Liberty's 52-38 win Tuesday night over River Valley Conference South Division foe and 2A 13th-ranked West Branch, in a game the Comets' Macy Daufeldt, a Drake volleyball commit, collected her 500th career rebound.
"Sailor is a natural leader who strives to succeed in everything she does," said West Liberty girls basketball coach Matt Hoeppner, who will also be taking over head coaching duties of the Comet softball program this summer. "In terms of her being our new assist leader, it speaks volumes of her that her focus has been on how many times she gets someone else to score. She was excited knowing this record was within reach."
And Hall isn't the only current Comet who will see plenty more time in the sun during the upcoming summers, as classmate Caleb Wulf made his commitment, picking Southeastern Iowa Community College in West Burlington for baseball, a team that finished last season with a 38-19 record.
Both colleges play in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
"I went down in August with my dad (West Liberty head baseball coach Troy Wulf) and saw everything they had to offer," Wulf said. "I loved all of it, the facilities, everything. I've known the coach there for a while and have played against his son.
"They've got a good program there and I'm excited to be a part of it. ... (Making the decision) was kind of bothering me for a while, but once we went down there and saw a couple other places, nowhere else felt the same. And that helped me find my major (education) and set me up for the future."
The pair of student-athletes have flourished in multiple sports for the Comets but feel most at home in the dugout with a bat and glove.
Wulf is a four-time selection to the All-River Valley Conference South Division team and was the Journal's baseball player of the year last season while compiling a 1.41 earned run average over nearly 50 innings on the mound as a junior.
After hitting between .300 and .370 in each season prior, Wulf's bat exploded in 2021 to the tune of a .520 average and 33 runs batted in.
"We are very excited to have Caleb joining us here at Southeastern," Blackhawks head coach Justin Schulte said. "We feel Caleb has a shot to help in many ways, both on the mound and as a position player. Caleb loves to compete and it is very evident in how he approaches the game. It was a great recruiting process with Caleb because of the type of person he is as well. He's just an off the charts person and we can't wait to have him join us."
As for Hall, she did just enough to tie and improve upon the previous career assist mark set by Taylor Feldman, making the most of her two assists on the night to bring her current career total to 259.
"I honestly wasn't sure I was going to get there (against West Branch)," Hall said. "It was a real touch-and-go game."
As per usual, though, Hall filled the stat sheet by going for nine points, five rebounds, two steals and a block.
She has steadily ascended the ranks among Comet distributors, going for 107 as a junior — a school single-season record — on a Comet team that reached the regional final round for the second consecutive season.
With 39 dimes through nine contests as a senior, Hall hopes to lead the team at least that far again before she laces up her soccer cleats for one more season on the pitch. Her prep career will then culminate with the follow-up to last season's all-state softball performance which saw the Comets go 24-9 and take fifth place in 3A.
Since her eighth-grade season, Hall has 124 career hits in 369 at-bats while going for a 21-7 pitching record and career ERA below 2.00 as the Comets have reached state twice over that span.
"The team (at Kirkwood) just seems to have a really good chemistry, which is what I was looking for," said the West Liberty senior of the Eagles team that went 54-19 and made it to the Division III National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament.
She's also played in all 117 Comet softball games since 2018 as well as each of the 76 basketball games since the start of the 2018-19 season.
With two younger sisters playing varsity sports with her now in junior Finley and freshman Pearson, plus another who should arrive on the varsity scene in the future in seventh-grader Sullivan, one of the appeals of Kirkwood is that it should allow Hall to make it to plenty more Comet games after she graduates.
"It makes me happy to know that I'll be able to watch my sisters continue to play even as I keep going with school and sports," the eldest Hall sibling said. "I can run home and back in the same day and be fine.
"But (before then), I'm excited to see where we can go together. We know that in basketball and softball, we have the potential to get to state this season. It's nice being on a team that has one goal in mind."