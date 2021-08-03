West Liberty's Wulf, Durant duo pick up all-state, all-district honors

Durant's Nate Dierickx and Ben Orr along with West Liberty's Caleb Wulf picked up a pair of postseason baseball honors Monday, being named to the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association all-state team as well as being recognized on the all-district team in the Class 2A Southeast region.
Dierickx, Orr and Wulf were all named to the Class 2A third team all-state as well as first team all-district. While those three were the only three area athletes to make the all-state team, several more made their respective all-district teams.
Dierickx, a senior set to attend Loras College, followed up a all-state junior campaign by hitting .388 with 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored in addition to pitching over 40 innings for the Wildcats (18-8) while maintaining an 1.91 ERA.
Orr a junior third baseman, hit .500, including three home runs to go with 34 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
Wulf, a junior, was a utility selection after turning in a season in which he batted .520 at the plate with 33 RBIs and 21 runs scored while also throwing almost 50 innings on the mound to the tune of a 1.41 ERA for the Comets, who finished 10-15.
Nolan DeLong also represented Durant on the Southeast district team. A sophomore utility selection, he led Durant in stolen bases with 16 while hitting .385. DeLong was a utility selection on the first team with two Wilton Beavers (17-11) in Karson Willey and Jackson Hull.
In Class 4A, Muscatine was represented by four members named to the Southeast all-district team in Dawson Toborg, Diego Rangel, Noah Yahn and Josh Dieckman.
The Muskies finished the season 22-15 while enjoying a stellar season from Yahn, who was the team's primary center fielder and leadoff hitter. Yahn hit .385 as a senior with 20 RBIs and 36 runs scored. he also pitched over 23 innings with a 3.90 ERA.
Toborg finished his senior season with a 4-1 record as the team's ace pitcher, throwing over 34 innings while ending the season with a 2.45 ERA.
Seniors Rangel and Dieckman solidified the middle of the Muscatine lineup. Rangel hit .302 and drove in 18 while handling catching duties for the Muskies while Dieckman's average finished at .312 with a team-best 32 RBIs.
Dieckman also saw time on the mound, going just under 26 innings with a 3.00 ERA.
Louisa-Muscatine, Durant and Wilton each had one named to the 2A Southeast second team in senior Jared Woerly (first base, L-M), senior Keagen Head (utility, Durant) and junior Gage Hagen (utility, Wilton).
Woerly led the Falcons (7-13) in hitting with a .500 batting average and pitched the team's second-most innings with 31 thrown, which he ended with a 4.52 ERA. Head threw nearly 30 innings for Durant with a 3.94 ERA while hitting .381. Hagen hit .288 for the Beavers while holding a 3.32 ERA over 19 innings pitched.