West Liberty's Wulf, Durant duo pick up all-state, all-district honors

Durant's Nate Dierickx and Ben Orr along with West Liberty's Caleb Wulf picked up a pair of postseason baseball honors Monday, being named to the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association all-state team as well as being recognized on the all-district team in the Class 2A Southeast region.

Dierickx, Orr and Wulf were all named to the Class 2A third team all-state as well as first team all-district. While those three were the only three area athletes to make the all-state team, several more made their respective all-district teams.

Dierickx, a senior set to attend Loras College, followed up a all-state junior campaign by hitting .388 with 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored in addition to pitching over 40 innings for the Wildcats (18-8) while maintaining an 1.91 ERA.

Orr a junior third baseman, hit .500, including three home runs to go with 34 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Wulf, a junior, was a utility selection after turning in a season in which he batted .520 at the plate with 33 RBIs and 21 runs scored while also throwing almost 50 innings on the mound to the tune of a 1.41 ERA for the Comets, who finished 10-15.