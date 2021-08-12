West Liberty's Wulf poses all-around threat on diamond

“I’ve been coaching him since he was 7," Troy said. "We were able to establish the boundaries (and) we got pretty good at it once he was around 10 or 11 years old. To be honest, the team he played for growing up had a handful of other really good, experienced baseball guys, so we kind of coached each other’s kids and backed off on our own. ... And we don't carry a lot home with us from the ball field."

That's proved to be the winning formula. Plus, Caleb has found a voice in the matter as well.

“And it’s still that way today, our assistant coaches will probably give him more feedback than I do. Likewise, I think there’s a level of respect and trust there, that when I do give him feedback, he’s done a nice job handling it. And does so better now than three years ago.

“And he gives me feedback with what’s going on and what he thinks is working or not working. He’s now been doing it long enough where it’s typically very valuable."

For Caleb, growing up with the father who doubles as a coach as been status quo seemingly from the beginning.

"We just learned that what happens stays at the ball park until we're both ready to talk about it," he said. "Giving each other time to digest the situation and understand each other's views has helped, too."