West Liberty's Wulf poses all-around threat on diamond

When in doubt, put the team on your back. That was Caleb Wulf’s mindset this season.
Wulf had already established himself as one of the best returning pitchers in the area, if not one of the best in Class 2A. But not only did the 2021 Muscatine Journal Player of the Year take another step forward on the mound, he took a giant leap in the batter’s box.
By the end of his junior season, Wulf established himself as one of the most feared hitters to go with his presence pitching.
Troy Wulf, Caleb’s father and West Liberty's head baseball coach, traced Caleb’s jump back much further than the beginning of the baseball season.
“He got in the weight room and took a lot of pride in that,” Troy Wulf said. “But really, I think just year-round, he took a little more time.”
That work translated into power numbers that kept pace with Caleb’s across-the-board production in 2021.
Caleb led the River Valley Conference South Division with a .827 slugging percentage. He also led the conference in doubles (13) and triples (5) along with ranking tied for third in RBIs with 33.
The Comet's .520 batting average was also a conference best.
Comparatively, he hit .327 as a sophomore with only five extra-base hits and eight RBIs.
“The stats kind of speak for themselves. He took a jump offensively,” said Troy Wulf. “I think where we saw the biggest jump is in the extra base hits. I think he had double-digit doubles, a few triples.
"And guys at the top of the order are really setting the table. He hit well last year, but his ability to drive in those guys with a double or even a triple is the big difference. He hit third in the lineup last year as well but was more of a singles guy. Now, we’re able to score guys from first because he’s capable of hitting for more extra base hits.”
There was also a jump on the pitching side, albeit a little less dramatic of a leap. Those numbers were already pretty great.
"Caleb is one heck of a player," said teammate Drake Collins, who hit .265 as a sophomore for the Comets. "(And he) put up serious numbers this season. hard worker on and off the field, it was great to have a leader like him put up serious numbers and it was definitely fun to watch. I’m excited to see what next season has in store for him."
Caleb's sophomore season saw him go 3-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 1.22 WHIP to go with a .168 batting average against in over 34 innings pitched.
This season, the Comet threw just under 50 innings, going 3-2 with a 1.41 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. Opposing hitters managed a putrid .160 average against him on the bump.
On the pitching side, it was more about fine-tuning pitches and building on what's already there.
“(Those pitches) would be there in some games but others not, so consistently, that was an issue in certain games. I need to have that there … and be able to mix speeds with control," said Caleb, who has playing college baseball on his radar.
The father and son duo also enjoyed an offseason slate that didn’t have to suffer much — compared to last year — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having a full offseason (without COVID-19 restrictions) helped,” said the Comet head coach. “(Caleb) played in other leagues in the fall and spring. As a school district, we really tried to adhere to the (COVID) guidelines, so we didn’t do anything until we were allowed to. So everyone was a little behind (going into last season).”
But being under the same roof perhaps left both player and coach a little less behind than the rest of the pack.
The player/son and coach/father have found a balance over the years regarding their relationship on the field and off.
It's been a process, but now the give-and-take produces valuable information sharing in the West Liberty dugout.
But there again, that's the product yielded from years of work and trial and error.
“I’ve been coaching him since he was 7," Troy said. "We were able to establish the boundaries (and) we got pretty good at it once he was around 10 or 11 years old. To be honest, the team he played for growing up had a handful of other really good, experienced baseball guys, so we kind of coached each other’s kids and backed off on our own. ... And we don't carry a lot home with us from the ball field."
That's proved to be the winning formula. Plus, Caleb has found a voice in the matter as well.
“And it’s still that way today, our assistant coaches will probably give him more feedback than I do. Likewise, I think there’s a level of respect and trust there, that when I do give him feedback, he’s done a nice job handling it. And does so better now than three years ago.
“And he gives me feedback with what’s going on and what he thinks is working or not working. He’s now been doing it long enough where it’s typically very valuable."
For Caleb, growing up with the father who doubles as a coach as been status quo seemingly from the beginning.
"We just learned that what happens stays at the ball park until we're both ready to talk about it," he said. "Giving each other time to digest the situation and understand each other's views has helped, too."
West Liberty finished the season with a 10-15 overall record but competed in a feisty RVC South and scheduled some tough nonconference games against the likes of 3A powerhouse Marion and 4A Muscatine.
While the Comets suffered some disappointing losses, the team made strides throughout the season.
"We filled some spots with some really young guys," Troy Wulf said. "There were some games early in the year that maybe with a more veteran roster we might have won and the record flip-flops, but I thought those guys really stepped up toward the end of the year. I think our record was a little bit deceiving, we were a team other teams didn't want to play."
In the postseason, the team beat West Branch 4-1 in the opening round of the 2A playoffs before meeting its fate against Camanche. The Comets came up on the short end of a 4-3 nail-biter in the second round against a team that made it all the way to the state semifinals.
State is where the Wulfs hope Caleb's senior season ends.
But in order to become a leader on the Comet squad, Caleb has taken from those that paced the dugout before him.
"I've played all four sports since I've been in high school, and seeing how the older guys lead in each sport, I've tried to take away the things that, in my opinion, were most influential on me and helped me play confidently," Caleb said. "We have to keep the younger guys involved. I would hate to see that go away. ... Each year, I've gotten more comfortable being a vocal team leader, not just a teammate.