White carries Kennedy past Muscatine in substate game

The Muscatine baseball team kept within reach of Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the Class 4A Substate 4 first round game, but the night belonged to the Cougars' Max White.
The senior entered Friday night batting an even .400 on the season, but will further raise that, after going 4-for-4 at Tom Bruner Field, as fourth-seeded Kennedy used a 3-0 final to oust Muscatine (22-15), the substate's third seed.
"Hats off to them," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "At least they beat us. We played a pretty clean game. I thought we could have hit better. We didn't, but that's baseball."
Along with driving in all three runs, White also added a pair of stolen bases.
Despite the losing effort, Muscatine pitcher Dawson Toborg kept the Muskies in it through the duration of the game. Toborg allowed nine Cougar hits while striking out six, walking one and hitting a batter, but was able to pitch out of jams and get some help from the defense.
Five of those hits came in the first four innings while the game remained in a scoreless tie.
Kennedy's Trevor Scott and Braden Hoyer both singled with one away in the top half of the fifth before Toborg was able to get the second out on a strikeout of Wiley Sullivan.
But White, an Iowa football recruit, came through with the first two of his RBIs on a sharply-hit ball to left center facing a 2-2 count.
Sullivan scored in the top of the seventh on the fourth White base hit with two outs.
"We thought about walking (White)," said Pippert. "I talked to Dawson about it and we said 'If he's going to beat us, he's going to beat us,' and he did. Hats off to him. They just made more plays.
"Dawson kept us in that game, I look forward to see what he has in store for him playing in college (at Southeast Community College)."
For the Cougars (22-15-1), Braden Hoyer got the win, improving to 5-1. He handed pitching duties over to Mason Behn in the sixth.
Against the duo, the Muskies managed only two hits, one each by junior Jaime Martinez and Josh Dieckman.
Dieckman was one of seven seniors to play their final game for the Muskies, along with Toborg, Noah Yahn, Reed Ulses, Dalton Logel, Diego Rangel and Johnathon Hughes.
"They brought everything," Pippert said. "They were here to give the younger guys rides, they were just such good teammates. ... They were good friends to each other. I always told them, my job is to love them, their job is to love each other. They did a good job with that.
"They were completely different kids ... but they meant everything to us. We're going to miss them."
The Dieckman hit gave Muscatine some hope in the bottom of the fifth while the game was still 2-0, but he would later be forced out at second on a double play attempt that ended with not only Dieckman being called out, but batter Doug Custis as well when runner's interference was called on Dieckman's slide into Cougar shortstop Nate Koester.