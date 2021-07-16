White carries Kennedy past Muscatine in substate game

Sullivan scored in the top of the seventh on the fourth White base hit with two outs.

"We thought about walking (White)," said Pippert. "I talked to Dawson about it and we said 'If he's going to beat us, he's going to beat us,' and he did. Hats off to him. They just made more plays.

"Dawson kept us in that game, I look forward to see what he has in store for him playing in college (at Southeast Community College)."

For the Cougars (22-15-1), Braden Hoyer got the win, improving to 5-1. He handed pitching duties over to Mason Behn in the sixth.

Against the duo, the Muskies managed only two hits, one each by junior Jaime Martinez and Josh Dieckman.

Dieckman was one of seven seniors to play their final game for the Muskies, along with Toborg, Noah Yahn, Reed Ulses, Dalton Logel, Diego Rangel and Johnathon Hughes.

"They brought everything," Pippert said. "They were here to give the younger guys rides, they were just such good teammates. ... They were good friends to each other. I always told them, my job is to love them, their job is to love each other. They did a good job with that.

"They were completely different kids ... but they meant everything to us. We're going to miss them."