DES MOINES – Shutdown pitching and timely hitting.
That's how Wilton advanced to the state tournament, and that's how it extended its postseason run.
Wilton took advantage of four Denver errors and scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Denver 3-2 Monday night and advance to the state semifinals. Wilton will play Centerville in the Class 2A semifinal Thursday at 5 p.m.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Collin McCrabb was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Jared Townsend followed with a double that went under the left fielder's glove, and McCrabb scored from first base to tie the game.
Tyler Hartman reached on an error, and Townsend scored on the play to give Wilton (26-5) the lead for good. Cory Anderson came in to relieve McCrabb, who allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings of work on the mound, to record the last out of the game for Wilton and strand two Denver runners.
"My heart was racing there," Anderson said. "But I stayed calm, threw strikes and I knew my defense would get the out and get out of that game."
Denver had one baserunner in each of the first three innings, but McCrabb got out of each inning unscathed. Meanwhile, Wilton didn't get a hit until the third inning, but one hit was all it needed to take an early 1-0 lead.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, Anderson belted a shot over the outstretched arm of Denver center fielder Timmy Arians, who slipped before tracking the ball down at the wall. Anderson was credited with a triple and scored off the error after a collision with Denver's catcher to give Wilton a 1-0 lead.
"I didn't even think I'd be going to third honestly," Anderson said. "He (coach Jake Souhrada) told me to go home, and I just kicked on the jets and made it home."
The Beavers had a chance for some insurance in the bottom of the fourth when Jared Townsend and Tyler Hartman hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners with no outs. Hartman stole second, but Denver pitcher Zach Miller, who entered the game with 92 strikeouts and a 0.95 earned run average, retired the next three Wilton batters to get out of the jam.
Then, Denver finally solved McCrabb with runners in scoring position. With runners on the corners and one out, Denver's Brock Farley, who leads Class 2A with 11 home runs, ripped a line drive down the left field line to score both runners and give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.
Arians reached on a bunt in the next at-bat to once again put runners on first and third for the Cyclones. This time, the Beavers got out of the jam.
Denver’s Zach Miller laid down a sacrifice bunt that rolled back to McCrabb, who threw out the runner at home. Wilton catcher Brock Hartley gunned down the other runner at third to complete the 1-2-5 double play to end the inning and ignite the Wilton rally.
"They don't get rattled, they play as a group and they stay up all the time," Souhrada said. "We turned a huge double play to get out of a mess we were in there to get momentum back to us."
After leaving a runner stranded on third in the bottom of the fifth, the Beavers scored two runs in the sixth inning and Anderson retired the final batter of the game to clinch a berth in the state semifinals Thursday.
Although Wilton players stormed the field to celebrate the win, the players were already looking ahead to its semifinal matchup with No. 6 seeded Centerville just minutes after the game.
"We move on to Centerville right now," McCrabb said. "We have to figure out how to get better and how to hit the ball a little more."