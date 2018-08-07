The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association named Wilton's Collin McCrabb and Jared Townsend to the Class 2A first team, while Cory Anderson landed on the second team.
McCrabb, a junior utility player, went 7-1 with a team-best 0.84 earned run average and 71 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched. He dealt a five-inning no-hitter against Northeast on May 31 and pitched two one-hitters − against West Liberty on June 28 and Mid-Prairie on July 3. In the postseason, McCrabb led Wilton past West Branch in the district championship with seven innings of shutout ball and picked up the win in the state quarterfinal against Denver.
Offensively, McCrabb batted .382 with a .509 on-base percentage, 11 doubles, four home runs and 34 RBIs.
Townsend led the pitching staff in wins (8), innings pitched (65), strikeouts (128) and opponent batting average (.118). The highlight of his 8-3 season that included a 1.29 ERA was his performance in the substate championship against Dyersville Beckman. The junior southpaw pitched 5 1/3 innings, gave up four hits, no runs and struck out 13.
At the plate, Townsend batted .417 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 28 RBIs.
Anderson, one of Wilton's most versatile players in 2018, went 6-1 with a 1.30 ERA. He picked up saves in both the substate championship and state quarterfinal.
At the plate, Anderson batted .337 with a .455 OBP, five triples and 18 RBIs.