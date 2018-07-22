When the Wilton baseball team dropped its last game of June by a score of 5-2 to Davenport Assumption, the Beavers formulated a new goal: go undefeated in the month of July.
A tall task, but so far Wilton has been up to it.
The Beavers are 8-0 in July, capped off by a win over defending state champion Dyersville Beckman to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2005.
"It still gives me goosebumps thinking about it," Wilton junior Cory Anderson said. "It feels good to get over the hump and make it to state."
Of course, the Beavers are thrilled they've made it this far, but they know there's still plenty to accomplish starting today in the quarterfinals against Denver (18-13) at 7:30 p.m. at Principal Park in Des Moines. Wilton, the No. 2 seed in the state tournament, has dreams of bringing home a state championship.
"We don't want to settle for making it to state," junior Jared Townsend said. "We want to do some damage and make a run for a ring."
The Beavers have been close to breaking through before, especially the past couple of seasons. Wilton lost in the district final in 2015 and 2016 and lost 11-7 in the substate championship to Iowa City Regina in 2017 after jumping out to a 4-0 lead.
That only made them hungrier this time around.
"Their goal was to get to the state tournament after what happened last year," head coach Jake Souhrada said.
Wilton has spent a majority of its time ranked in the top 10 the past couple of seasons, so players heard the outside noise when it was upended before the state tournament in each of those seasons. Most of all, the players have had 42-0 ingrained in their heard, which was Wilton's record in 2005 when it last made the state tournament and won the title.
"We're tired of hearing that Wilton can't get past the substate final or can't play in the postseason," Townsend said. "We're tired of hearing that. We just wanted to be the guys to get that out of here."
This particular group has been preparing to make it to this stage for their entire baseball lives. The Beavers have 14 juniors and one senior in Tyler Hartman, and almost all of them have played together since they were 8 years old on a travel team called the Wilton Hero's.
"I think it's pretty special to make it with a group of guys you have such great chemistry with," junior Colin McCrabb said. "You'll remember it for the rest of your lives because it's with your best buds."
The Beavers' chemistry did more than just add to the joy of making it this far; it's what made it possible in the first place.
McCrabb remembers previous years where players would get down on one another when mistakes were made. "I think last year some things kind of unraveled and we got down on ourselves," he said.
Not this year.
Souhrada says Wilton (25-5) is a looser group than in previous seasons, which was evident in the late stages of its previous two games where it broke scoreless ties against West Branch and Dyersville Beckman in the fifth inning or later.
"I think it's a combination of wanting to get it done but not putting so much pressure on themselves," Souhrada said.
"This team feels like a family to me," junior Brock Hartley added. "We're a team, but they're my brothers. We're not going to let each other down, we're going to go out and play hard for each other."
Of course, what Wilton has accomplished thus far and what it still hopes to accomplish has been possible in large part because it boasts some of the state's best pitching. The Beavers haven't allowed a run in three postseason games, and they've held opponents scoreless in eight of their last 11 contests.
Townsend has pitched 13 1/3 innings with 27 strikeouts in the postseason, while McCrabb shut down West Branch in the district championship.
"They obviously have a lot of velocity on their fastballs," Hartley, Wilton's catcher, said of McCrabb and Townsend. "But their curveballs are phenomenal too. They can put that pitch wherever they want, up over the plate or drop it down in the dirt."
And then the Beavers have Anderson, who has proved time and time again that he excels in his role as the closer in big games.
"I'm used to (pitching) and everything being on the line," Anderson said. "I live for it, honestly."
The stellar pitching has been aided by timely plays on defense. AJ Bosten's diving catch late against West Branch and Hartley's sliding throw to first against Dyersville Beckman to save a run are two plays that come to mind.
That along with Wilton's timely hitting will be put to the test Monday against Denver. Zach Miller boasts an 8-1 record and a 0.95 earned run average for Denver, while Brock Farley's 11 home runs are three more than anybody else in Class 2A.
The Beavers know it won't be easy, and as McCrabb said, they'll be focused because they know how much hard work it took to get to this point.
But they know they can still push further.
"State has been one of our goals, but the real goal was the state championship," Hartley said. "We want to bring home some rings and a trophy. It would just mean the world to us."