Wilton comeback bid falls short against Regina in Game 1

Sophomore Danny Gavin led off the Regina (10-9, 8-6 RVC South) half of the fourth with a double that shot into the left center gap.

Senior starting pitcher Adam Connell was strong for the Regals, striking out 10 while allowing three hits. Three Wilton hitters reached via base on balls.

The senior went 6 ⅔ innings before giving way to Jack Brandt for the final out.

Both sides struggled to get runners aboard in the early innings. Just one hitter for each reached in the first three innings of play.

The first runner came when the Regals’ Gavin, the second batter of the game, took a ball four facing Townsend with a full count.

Gavin was a standout in the field as well, stealing a couple of hits away from the Beavers with some slick glove work, along with third baseman Cameron Lehman and shortstop Jack Tierney.

Townsend, a junior, started for the Beavers and took the loss despite throwing a solid game, going six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and walking two before being replaced by Gage Hagen in the seventh.

“Nolan threw well, and Gage came in and did a nice job, we just couldn’t get a timely hit when we needed,” Souhrada said.