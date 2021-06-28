Wilton comeback bid falls short against Regina in Game 1

WILTON — There just weren’t enough hits to go around for the Wilton baseball team.
Iowa City Regina strong together three hits in the top of the fourth inning and scored a pair of runs on its way to a 3–2 victory over the Beavers in Game 1 of a River Valley Conference South Division double-header Monday night.
The games started a half-hour late due to weather, but otherwise carried on as normal. Game 2 was still in progress at press time.
Regina scored once in the seventh in the opener, which proved to be the difference.
“We just came up a little bit short,” Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. “We had a few mistakes in that last inning and that extra run came back to really bite us.”
Junior Karson Willey walked and scored on a wild pitch to start the Wilton comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh.
Designated hitter Chase Garvin followed by reaching and pinch-runner Landyn Putman scored on a triple by senior Colby Sawvell, the No. 9 hitter.
“It was nice to see (the middle and bottom of the order) put the ball in play,” said Souhrada. “They got on base and gave us a chance with the top of the order coming up.”
But it wasn’t enough for Wilton.
Sophomore Danny Gavin led off the Regina (10-9, 8-6 RVC South) half of the fourth with a double that shot into the left center gap.
Senior starting pitcher Adam Connell was strong for the Regals, striking out 10 while allowing three hits. Three Wilton hitters reached via base on balls.
The senior went 6 ⅔ innings before giving way to Jack Brandt for the final out.
Both sides struggled to get runners aboard in the early innings. Just one hitter for each reached in the first three innings of play.
The first runner came when the Regals’ Gavin, the second batter of the game, took a ball four facing Townsend with a full count.
Gavin was a standout in the field as well, stealing a couple of hits away from the Beavers with some slick glove work, along with third baseman Cameron Lehman and shortstop Jack Tierney.
Townsend, a junior, started for the Beavers and took the loss despite throwing a solid game, going six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and walking two before being replaced by Gage Hagen in the seventh.
“Nolan threw well, and Gage came in and did a nice job, we just couldn’t get a timely hit when we needed,” Souhrada said.
Wilton got its first runner on when Townsend walked in the bottom of the second facing Connell.
The first hit of the game came off the bat of Sean Nugent, the Regals’ No. 9 hitter. Nugent proceeded to steal second but Townsend induced a weak infield fly and strikeout to end the threat in the top of the third.
It wasn’t until the fourth Regina got a runner past second. That didn’t happen for Wilton until the last frame.
“We’re running out of season before the postseason,” Souhrada said, “so we’re hopefully getting ourselves ready to go and getting some things fixed. We want to go into the postseason playing good baseball.”