Wilton eager to compete against the best at state

But, the Beavers also know nothing can be taken for granted, as was on display when Wilton narrowly avoided catastrophe against rival Durant. The sides went toe-to-toe in the Region 8 semifinal, but Wilton was ultimately able to secure a 3-2 win.

"We feel like when we (went to state in 2018) we were just happy to be there," Mila Johnson said. "This year, we're going in knowing we're expected to win and we can win."

The senior Johnson has been one of two great assets in the circle for Wilton this season.

Johnson has a 14-1 record with a 2.38 earned run average while allowing a batting average against of .229.

Sophomore Grace Madlock is right in step with Johnson. Madlock (13-2) has pitched a little over five more innings (88) than Johnson, one of many stats where the duo are nearly one in the same.

Madlock holds an ERA of 2.31 with a batting average against of .233.

Last season, the team had to not only battle the conference, but suffered a rash of injuries which really hampered the Beavers' chances as Wilton fell in the regional final to Louisa-Muscatine, 5-2.