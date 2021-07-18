Wilton eager to compete against the best at state

WILTON, Iowa — Bring on the best of the best.
The Wilton softball team knows there's a big challenge ahead of it in the Class 2A state tournament. But the Beavers also think the season up until this point has them uniquely ready to make a deep run when the Beavers' run at state starts against Pella Christian.
The sides play at 3 p.m. Monday at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Wilton reached the tournament in 2018, and has several players still on the roster from that season.
"I think having been there before will calm the nerves a little bit," senior Chloe Wells said. "Some of us have been there and know what it feels and looks like.
"We've worked so hard together every single day. Every single day, we've brought the mentality that we were going to make it to the state tournament."
Wells is batting .500 on the season in 94 at-bats while going for 10 doubles, eight home runs, 36 RBIs and scoring 43 runs.
Furthermore, the Beavers believe the combination of going through a rugged slate of River Valley Conference games and adding difficult nonconference games and weekend tournaments have them battle-tested.
Wilton maintains a 28-3 overall mark on the season, going a perfect 17-0 in the RVC North, which qualified two other teams for state in West Liberty and Iowa City Regina.
But, the Beavers also know nothing can be taken for granted, as was on display when Wilton narrowly avoided catastrophe against rival Durant. The sides went toe-to-toe in the Region 8 semifinal, but Wilton was ultimately able to secure a 3-2 win.
"We feel like when we (went to state in 2018) we were just happy to be there," Mila Johnson said. "This year, we're going in knowing we're expected to win and we can win."
The senior Johnson has been one of two great assets in the circle for Wilton this season.
Johnson has a 14-1 record with a 2.38 earned run average while allowing a batting average against of .229.
Sophomore Grace Madlock is right in step with Johnson. Madlock (13-2) has pitched a little over five more innings (88) than Johnson, one of many stats where the duo are nearly one in the same.
Madlock holds an ERA of 2.31 with a batting average against of .233.
Last season, the team had to not only battle the conference, but suffered a rash of injuries which really hampered the Beavers' chances as Wilton fell in the regional final to Louisa-Muscatine, 5-2.
"I attest, our conference is probably one of the best in the state in 2A," Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman said. "There is never a day, never a team that you play that you say you can just go in and say, 'I'm gonna win.' You have to come ready to play every single day. I think that mentality prepared us for the postseason.
"We played ranked teams almost every day within the conference, I think that's why we've been able to be successful. We've been pushed every game and we have to be on top of our game every day."
The Beavers enter as the top seed in 2A after finishing the regular season sitting atop the rankings and spending the entire campaign ranked in the top three after beginning the season ranked fourth.
Regina and Wilton wouldn't meet until the state championship if they were to play again this season. The Regals head to Fort Dodge on the other side of the bracket as the seven seed.
But regardless of who the opponent is, Wilton has every reason to be confident.
"This season, it's definitely more like 'We're here (at state) to win. We're confident in ourselves and we know people expect us to do good things," said Payton Ganzer, who has hit at a blistering pace all season. She's currently batting .538 with an .885 slugging percentage to go with 22 RBIs and 32 runs.
Wilton is batting .427, third best in the state in all classes behind Solon (.449) and North Union (.440).
"From the girls on the field to the girls on the bench, everyone has a huge role on this team and I think they understand that's a testament to them," Ganzer said.
Four Wilton players have driven in 20 or more runs this season in Wells, Ganzer, junior Peyton Souhrada and sophomore Hayley Madlock.
All but Hayley Madlock of that group has also scored 30 or more runs, but the Beavers have two more who have done so in sophomore Taylor Drayfahl and junior Madelyn Wade.
If fifth-seeded North Union and the Beavers were to both win in the first round, the two would play each other on Wednesday.
But first, Wilton must deal with eighth-seeded Pella Christian (17-18).
The Eagles made a bit of a surprise run through Region 4 to get to state, which culminated with a 12-5 victory over fourth-ranked Van Meter in the regional final.
While it was the 2018 Beavers that were in a similar position to Pella Christian, the 2021 Wilton squad wants to avoid any further Eagle upsets.
"These girls have been with the program since they've been eighth-graders," Denkman said. "They've been through our ups, and they've been through our downs.
"There's something different about the girls this season. They're focused and they're having fun. They know they can compete with anyone once they step on the field."