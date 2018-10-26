WILTON, Iowa — This was far from the ending the Wilton football team had envisioned.
In pursuit of the school’s first-ever state title, Wilton was handed an early exit in the Class 1A playoffs Friday night, dropping a 31-28 heartbreaker in the opening round at home against Pella Christian.
Despite two blocked punts deep in their own territory, 10 penalties and two costly second-half turnovers, the Beavers were in this one until the end.
After going three-and-out on its opening, drive, Wilton had their punt blocked, and Pella Christian converted the early gift into three points. The Eagles stuffed another punt attempt, recovering this one in the end zone and jumping out to a 10-0 lead just four minutes into the second quarter.
But Wilton answered just a couple minutes on a 10-yard touchdown run from Collin McCrabb and escaped a mostly disastrous first half full of special teams miscues and costly penalties only trailing by three points.
“It was lighthearted at halftime because I felt that offense, defense, we had outplayed them,” Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler. “I felt that we controlled everything else other than special teams. And you can’t come into playoff football and play two out of the three phases. It doesn’t work that way.”
The miscues continued to pile up in the second half for Wilton.
The Beavers dropped a punt that was recovered by Pella Christian and converted into a touchdown. Wilton quarterback Jerome Mays was also intercepted on a pass that was returned inside the Beavers’ five-yard line and led to seven more points.
But Wilton kept fighting.
The Beavers took a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter with a 65-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a Mays four-yard touchdown scramble. Trailing by 10 points with less than five minutes remaining in the game, Mays found Brock Hartley for a nine-yard touchdown and then connected with Chantz Stevens for a 10-yard score, scoring 14 points in less than four minutes.
But Pella Christian had answered Mays’ touchdown pass to Hartley and still led 31-28 after Mays’ second touchdown pass.
The Beavers were unable to recover an onside kick attempt with 48 seconds remaining, abruptly ending an 8-2 season.
Mays completed 21 of 36 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. The defense held the Eagles to 255 yards despite all the miscues.
But it wasn’t enough to prolong the season.
Hetzler, however, made sure to leave his team, which includes 18 seniors, with a positive message afterward.
“One game does not define your career, one game does not define your legacy,” Hetzler said in the post-game huddle. “Your legacy continues.”