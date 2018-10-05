MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa − Ryan Hetzler didn't sugarcoat the stakes of Wilton’s game in Mediapolis on Friday night to his team throughout the week.
With a win, Wilton would be on the inside track to a district title and a playoff appearance. A loss would have essentially made a district title impossible, and a playoff appearance doubtful for the Beavers, ranked No. 10 in the IHSAA Football Playoff RPI.
“I may have put extra pressure on them tonight but I feel like our team can handle it,” coach Hetzler said. “We talked about the fact that if we don’t win this game, there’s a very good chance we’re not in the playoffs. We put that pressure on them, and whether it was the right move or not I don’t know, but our guys responded.”
Indeed, Wilton responded with arguably its best performance of the season by beating Class 1A No. 5 Mediapolis 20-3 on the road Friday night.
Now, with two games remaining against Columbus Community and Van Buren, Class 1A No. 10 Wilton has the inside track to its first district title in 11 years and a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.
“We knew what the stakes were in this game,” senior quarterback Jerome Mays said. “We knew what was at stake and took care of business.”
However, the Beavers (6-1, 3-0) received a scare early when a Bulldog defender landed on Mays’ ankle on the third play of the game. Playing the remainder of the game with a noticeable limp, Mays rushed 21 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns while adding 98 yards passing.
“It’s the district championship on the line,” Mays said. “(I’m not) coming out.”
However, it took Mays more than a quarter to get his feet back under him, and in the meantime, bad field position helped stall the Beaver offense for much of the first quarter. But, on the Beavers’ fourth drive, Mays began to get going on the ground. Runs of five, nine and 21 yards moved the Beavers inside the 10-yard line.
Then on third and goal from the eight with no receiver open, Mays reversed field and beat the Mediapolis defense to the pylon for a touchdown with 11 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
““Mays is a runner, he’s a big factor and he wasn’t able to do that for the first quarter,” Hetzler said. “It wasn’t the explosive Mays we’re used to.”
Still, it was good enough for the Beavers. After giving up a field goal on the next series to Mediapolis (6-1, 2-1), Wilton once again drove down the field and Mays punched it on from the one-yard line on fourth and goal.
Wilton intercepted two passes late in the second quarter, one by Cory Anderson and another by Ronen Santiago, who was a shoelace tackle away from a pick-six.
Then, like it did all night, the Wilton defense stifled Mediapolis and forced a punt to start the third quarter. However, the Beavers started their ensuing drive on their own three-yard line. That didn’t stop them from being aggressive, though, as Mays took a shotgun snap, pitched it behind him to Anderson and he rocketed a pass from his own end zone to a wide-open Brian Stillman, who took it 97 yards for a touchdown to take a 20-3 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“I knew it was an all or nothing play,” Hetzler said. “Cory’s got an arm. It was kind of a duck coming out but it worked. I think it relived some pressure for the rest of the game.”
The Wilton defense took care of business from there. The Beavers held a Bulldog offense averaging 42 points per game in their first six contests to three points and just 214 total yards.
“You hold a team that’s averaging 42 points to three and hold them out of the end zone, I think that’s a statement in itself,” Mays said. “That shows how good our defense is, that’s the backbone of our team.”