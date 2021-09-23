Wilton moves up to No. 2 in rankings, survives Durant's third set test

The Wildcats jumped on top in the third set by scoring the first three points. Freshman Katelynn Toft started it off with a kill and senior Shannon Head followed with one of her three aces.

"(After the second set), we were just telling the girls to go out and have fun and enjoy themselves," said Durant co-head coach Peyton Miedema. "At this point in the season, we want them to go out and try to put the pieces together as best they can ... We tell them to come out and put up the best fight they can."

The Beavers cycled through several more players than usual in the second set while remaining firmly in command of the proceedings. And although it wasn't as clean a final set as Wilton would have liked, the match ended as it started: an assist from Ella Caffery to set up a Kelsey Drake kill.

"We came in and saw an opportunity to mix some things up, and we did that," said Grunder. "That's fine, but if that's what caused us to lose our focus, that's a problem ... In that third set, our serve receive was totally off.

"We've got to do better. The first two sets, our goal was to stay aggressive, we came out swinging, our movement was very on target, our passes were where they were supposed to be. The first two sets, we achieved that."