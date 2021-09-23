Wilton moves up to No. 2 in rankings, survives Durant's third set test

DURANT — The Wilton volleyball team not only scored a sweep of the Durant Wildcats, but received a win of a different sort Thursday by moving up to second in the Class 2A rankings hours prior to the match.
It wasn't a pretty finish for the Beavers after cruising through the first two sets, but Wilton fought its way through a third-set funk to earn the three-set victory (25-7, 25-9, 25-20) in River Valley Conference play at Durant High School on Thursday evening.
"We came in and got the sweep against a conference opponent on (the road). All good things," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said.
Moving up to second in the Class 2A rankings could have postseason ramifications as the 2A field lines up behind top-ranked powerhouse Dike-New Harford. The reigning 2A champions entered its Thursday triangular at 28-0.
"I think that bodes well for us if we can maintain our intensity and continue to improve," said Grunder.
Wilton (20-1, 5-0 RVC South) moved up despite coming off of its first loss of the season. To be sure, Wilton still played well at the Clinton Invitational while suffering a tough loss in final match of the weekend tournament against 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption.
Durant (1-11, 0-5 RVC South) proved resilient after surrendering the first two sets.
The Wildcats jumped on top in the third set by scoring the first three points. Freshman Katelynn Toft started it off with a kill and senior Shannon Head followed with one of her three aces.
"(After the second set), we were just telling the girls to go out and have fun and enjoy themselves," said Durant co-head coach Peyton Miedema. "At this point in the season, we want them to go out and try to put the pieces together as best they can ... We tell them to come out and put up the best fight they can."
The Beavers cycled through several more players than usual in the second set while remaining firmly in command of the proceedings. And although it wasn't as clean a final set as Wilton would have liked, the match ended as it started: an assist from Ella Caffery to set up a Kelsey Drake kill.
"We came in and saw an opportunity to mix some things up, and we did that," said Grunder. "That's fine, but if that's what caused us to lose our focus, that's a problem ... In that third set, our serve receive was totally off.
"We've got to do better. The first two sets, our goal was to stay aggressive, we came out swinging, our movement was very on target, our passes were where they were supposed to be. The first two sets, we achieved that."
Caffery, a senior who has already set the Wilton school record for assists, added 27 more against Durant.
It was Caffery's serving that opened things up in the second set.
A Head kill for Durant gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead to start. Caffery took over service at 1-1, but by the time Durant earned a side out, it was 8-2. Over that time, Caffery notched three consecutive aces. For the match, she also added dive digs, three kills and two blocks.
Drake led the Beavers in kills with 10. Seniors Alexa Garvin added a half-dozen and Carly Puffer five. Drake also finished with the Wilton team high in digs with eight.
Durant's Head ended with four kills and three assists to go with her work serving. Senior Peyton Buesing turned in seven assists and a handful of digs as well as well.
Buesing, Toft and sophomore Layla Streeter are becoming a bit of an imposing presence at the net as the trio combined for five blocks.
"All week, we told the girls Wilton was tough," said Miedema. "We knew they have good hitters, so it was either put up a block against them or our defense was going to have to work hard ... We prepared knowing (Wilton) was a smart team and going to know where our holes are. Our girls just needed to be on their feet."
The Wildcats also have senior Kylie Schult back from injury, she ended with three kills, five digs and an ace.
Durant's next set of games will come on Saturday at the North Cedar Invitational.
Wilton has its final conference matches lined up against ranked opponents as the Beavers are home for 2A No. 12 West Branch on Tuesday before going on the road for 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty.
West Liberty and Wilton are both 5-0 in conference play. Both West Liberty and West Branch won Thursday night in sweeps after the Comets handed the Bears their first conference loss last Thursday.
"Last week was a great week of tough conversations, and we played really well (on Saturday)," said Grunder. "Tonight's match was not what last week was, but I feel comfortable moving forward. Next week will be a tough week."