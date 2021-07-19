Wilton navigates its way into state semifinals

“I would take my lineup over anyone right now,” Denkman said. “One through nine, we can hit. They have so much confidence in each other and I have confidence in them in every at-bat.”

Brown provided what turned out to be the game-winner. She launched Alexa Dunsbergen’s first pitch over the fence in left-center for a home run in the second inning.

“When I hit it, I was like, ‘Crap, that’s another pop out,’” Brown said. “I started running, I heard cheering and then saw two outfielders crash into the fence. I figured they must have caught it. I even missed second base and had to go back and touch it.

“It was great.”

Alexis Walker and Brown strung together hits to start a two-run fourth inning. Taylor Drayfahl had an RBI ground out and Souhrada pounded a single to right to plate Brown.

The Beavers, hitting better than .425 as a team, added two more in the sixth. Drayfahl, pinch-hitter Kaylee Coss and Ganzer had hits around a Souhrada sacrifice fly.

“Sometimes it is the beginning (hitting), sometimes it is the end and most of the time it is all the way through,” Wells said. “That’s a big difference this year for our team.”