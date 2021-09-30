Wilton out-duels West Liberty to claim RVC South

WEST LIBERTY — To no one's surprise, the conference title for the River Valley's South Division came down to a match between ranked opponents Wilton and West Liberty.
With the conference championship riding on the outcome of Thursday night's contest at West Liberty High School and the home Comets ranked fourth in Class 3A and entering undefeated, it proved to be the 2A second-ranked Beavers that may have caught the home team off guard.
Aside from a third set surge by the Comets that forced a fourth set, the visiting Beavers controlled the action, winning 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 25-12.
"We were focused," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "We talked about some things we can do for each other and think about mentally. That's huge this time of year."
The Beavers scored the first point in each of the four sets, jumping out to a 4-1 lead to snatch momentum back from the Comets after the third set went to West Liberty.
The Comets would get an ace from Rylee Goodale to make it 4-3 Wilton in the fourth, but a Kelsey Drake kill would give the Beavers a side out followed by a Taylor Drayfahl ace to put Wilton up two. West Liberty would score once more before the Beavers took a commanding 12-4 lead behind Drake's serving.
A pivotal point in the West Liberty set win came after senior Macy Daufeldt recovered from one of her few kill errors on the night made it 5-3 in the second set, but Daufeldt would go for three kills over the next six points scored, as the Comets forced the Beavers to use a timeout with the score 10-4 in favor of the home side.
The Comet lead would swell to 17-8 before the Beavers would tighten things up a bit before surrendering the set but moving on to take the match.
The sides were in the same situation a season ago, when Wilton won in three sets, but West Liberty found some revenged of sorts in the way of beating the Beavers in the RVC tournament.
In the most recent affair, as has become the norm over the past few seasons, Drake was the favorite target of setter Ella Caffery for Wilton (23-1, 6-0 RVC South). Carly Puffer ended with 16 kills, 16 digs and three four blocks.
Daufeldt went for 22 kills to lead West Liberty as the senior Drake commit and Wilton's senior Drake went toe-to-toe throughout.
"We knew we were going up against one of the best hitters (in Daufeldt)," Grunder said. "But I thought we were very effective at the net for the most part. One of the things we had to do was to stay aggressive."
Drake registered 59 kill attempts, converting 27 of them as Caffery notched 49 assists to five different teammates. Those totals all went for game highs against the Comets (19-1, 5-1 RVC South).
West Liberty's Brooklyn Buysse went for 33 assists while teammate Monica Morales led the game with 25 digs.
"This was so exciting," Drake said of the Wilton victory. "This is a game we've been looking forward to all season. This gym, the atmosphere, it was great all the way around. "
Despite the energized home crowd, the visiting Beavers were loose throughout, perhaps in thanks to their coach knowing which buttons to push before the game.
"They like candy," said the Beaver head coach. "So I try to bring some of that ... But I'm just so proud of them. Winning the conference is a huge accomplishment.
"I said to them, 'Here's the thing, you are living so many athletes' wildest dreams,' and we came into this great atmosphere and fed off all of this energy and played some great volleyball."
Wilton 25-25-18-25, West Liberty 15-14-25-12
Kills -- Wilton (Kelsey Drake 27, Carly Puffer 16, Alexa Garvin 7, Ella Caffery 3, Kiley Langley 2, Olivia Oveson); West Liberty (Macy Daufeldt 22, Maelyn Wainwright 5, Mylei Henderson 4, Sohpie Buysse 4, Brooklyn Buysse 3, Monica Morales, Ava Morrison). Assists -- Wilton (Caffery 49, Puffer, Garvin); West Liberty (Brookyn Buysse 33, Morales, Morrison). Blocks -- Wilton (Puffer 4, Caffery 2, Olivia Oveson 2, Drake); West Liberty (Daufeldt 3, Wainwright). Digs -- Wilton (Puffer 16, Drake 11, Garvin 10, Caffery 7, Taylor Drayfahl 5, Peyton Souhrada 5); West Liberty (Morales 25, Daufeldt 14, Rylee Goodale 11, Sophie Buysse 11, Brooklyn Buysse 5). Aces -- Wilton (Drayfahl 2, Drake); West Liberty (Goodale, Sophie Buysse, Morales). Records -- Wilton (23-1, 6-0 RVC South); West Liberty (19-1, 5-1 RVC South)