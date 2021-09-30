Wilton out-duels West Liberty to claim RVC South

WEST LIBERTY — To no one's surprise, the conference title for the River Valley's South Division came down to a match between ranked opponents Wilton and West Liberty.

With the conference championship riding on the outcome of Thursday night's contest at West Liberty High School and the home Comets ranked fourth in Class 3A and entering undefeated, it proved to be the 2A second-ranked Beavers that may have caught the home team off guard.

Aside from a third set surge by the Comets that forced a fourth set, the visiting Beavers controlled the action, winning 25-15, 25-14, 18-25, 25-12.

"We were focused," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "We talked about some things we can do for each other and think about mentally. That's huge this time of year."

The Beavers scored the first point in each of the four sets, jumping out to a 4-1 lead to snatch momentum back from the Comets after the third set went to West Liberty.

The Comets would get an ace from Rylee Goodale to make it 4-3 Wilton in the fourth, but a Kelsey Drake kill would give the Beavers a side out followed by a Taylor Drayfahl ace to put Wilton up two. West Liberty would score once more before the Beavers took a commanding 12-4 lead behind Drake's serving.