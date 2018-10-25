WILTON, Iowa — It looked bleak for Wilton’s volleyball team. Very, very bleak.
Down 2-0 and trailing 22-15 in the third set Thursday night, the Class 2A 11th-ranked Beavers were three points from elimination in a regional semifinal on their home floor.
“We were not going to end the season like that,” senior outside hitter Aubrey Putman said. “We had so much more fight in us. We could do better. We just had to get through that third set.”
Fueled by the play of middle Emily Lange and much better defensive play in the back row, Wilton extended the match, seized the momentum and eventually escaped with an epic 21-25, 14-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-11 triumph.
Wilton (35-4) advances to play top-ranked Grundy Center in a regional final Tuesday night at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. The winner advances to the state tournament on Nov. 7.
“I’m super excited,” Lange said. “We’re going to have some tough practices to get us ready for it. Anything can happen. If we play to our full potential, we can do it.”
Wilton survived West Branch’s best shot.
The Bears dominated the first two-plus sets. They served aggressively, covered the net well defensively and swung freely. Wilton, meanwhile, struggled in serve receive and was out of system frequently.
“We didn’t expect to have the success we had the first two sets,” said West Branch coach John Walsh, whose team was swept by Wilton during the regular season. “We knew it was going to be a battle.”
It eventually turned into that.
Lange had four kills and a block late in the third set to trigger the comeback. Freshman setter Ella Caffery and Putman had back-to-back kills to finish off the set.
“We just needed to take a moment and wrap our arms around each other,” Lange said. “It was like, ‘Hey, let’s do this for each other. We know what we’re capable of.’”
Besides Lange, the back row elevated its play to disrupt West Branch’s attack.
“Momentum is huge in volleyball,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “I thought Eleney Owens (libero) stepped up tremendously on defense, and Emily started to own that net in the middle. She has come to the point where she knows when she can take the big swing and when she needs to change it up.
“She sees the floor really well.”
Wilton rode that momentum to a comfortable victory in the fourth set to force a deciding fifth.
The Bears (24-15) led as deep as 7-5 in the fifth, but Kelsey Drake had a three-point service run to bring Wilton back.
Tied at 10, Wilton won five of the last six points. Putman had two of her match-high 21 kills in that span to end it and set off a wild celebration.
“Match point, I was telling our setter to get to me,” Putman said. “I could feel the adrenaline. It was rushing right through me.”
It was the final home match for the Beavers, who have four senior starters with Putman, Lange, Owens and Kortney Drake along with three freshmen who see considerable court time.
Caffery facilitated the offense with 43 assists. Lange joined Putman in double figures with 17 kills and recorded a half-dozen blocks.
When it looked inevitable Wilton was going to bow out, the Beavers dug deep to prolong their season.
“When it was (22-15), you just try and go back to fundamentals,” Grunder said. “You just say play with your heart and let it all go. You can’t overthink anything.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how hard they came back.”