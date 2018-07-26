Wilton's Jared Townsend and Collin McCrabb, the top two pitchers on one of the best pitching staffs in Class 2A, join Durant's Mason Compton as area baseball players selected to the River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Townsend, a University of Iowa commit, was 8-2 with a 0.88 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched heading into Thursday night's state semifinal against Centerville. Included among those wins were two shutout performances in the postseason − a one-hitter in the district opener against Durant and 5 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in the substate championship against Dyersville Beckman.
McCrabb has been just as tough this season, collecting a 7-1 record and 0.84 ERA while striking out 71 across 50 innings pitched and holding opposing batters to a .149 average. The junior tossed a complete-game shutout in Wilton's district final against West Branch and pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball in the state quarterfinal win against Denver.
Collectively, Wilton pitchers own the lowest ERA (1.19) and best opposing batting average (.138) in Class 2A.
Compton, a versatile junior who saw playing time at catcher, shortstop and in center field, was Durant's leading hitter this season with a .395 batting average. He also led the team in runs (18), stolen bases (13) and on-base percentage (.477).
Wilton's Brock Hartley, Cory Anderson and Tyler Hartman were all named to the RVC South Divisional Team, joining West Liberty's Justis Dengler and Caleb Wulf as well as Durant's Curtis Lilienthal.
Durant's Cole Miedema, West Liberty's Bryce Esmoil and Wilton's Garrett Bohnsack each earned honorable mentions.