Wilton salutes student-athletes playing at next level; L-M's Corbin set for Upper Iowa

On Wednesday, Wilton High School recognized nine of its student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

The nine seniors committed to seven different schools across five different sports.

Ella Caffery, Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer anchored the Wilton volleyball program over the course of their tenure as the Beavers went to four straight Class 2A state tournaments.

"I think it's cool that so many of us in our grade signed on to play at the next level," Caffery said. "It just shows how much work we put in to get this far. We couldn't have done it without each other.

"The atmosphere here is really good. I think that's a big reason why we've all been so successful."

Peyton Souhrada was a part of those volleyball teams, but will play softball at Cornell. Souhrada and Payton Ganzer, an Upper Iowa University of commit, and Madeline Wade (Mount Mercy College) will look to get Wilton back to state in softball after qualifying last season and leading the Beavers to a 29-5 record.

Joann Martin, also a part of those volleyball and softball teams, committed to Simpson for women's golf.

Here is the complete list of those recognized:

Ella Caffery, Northwest Missouri State University (volleyball)

-Caffery is Wilton's all-time assist leader in volleyball (3,006). Named the 2020 Journal volleyball Player of the Year. She was a four-time selection to the Journal's all-area volleyball team; four-time all-River Valley Conference and three-time Class 2A all-state .

Kelsey Drake, University of Wisconsin-Platteville (volleyball)

-Drake ended her volleyball career with over 1,300 kills and over 1,000 digs. She was a three-time Journal all-area volleyball team; three-time all-River Valley Conference; three-time Class 2A all-state. Also holds 15 school records in basketball and was the Journal's Player of the Year for the 2021-22 girls basketball season.

Payton Ganzer, Upper Iowa University (softball)

-Ganzer was all-state in Class 2A last season after hitting .547 for state-qualifying Beavers. She is a two-time Journal all-area softball team selection and three-time all-River Valley Conference selection.

Peyton Souhrada, Cornell College (softball)

-Souhrada is a two-time all-River Valley Conference, two-time Journal all-area softball team selection and all-state selection as a junior. She hit .509 with 39 runs scored and 39 RBIs for Class 2A state-qualifying team in 2021.

Carly Puffer, Cornell College (volleyball)

-Puffer was a two time all-River Valley Conference; two-time Class 2A all-state and graduated with over 500 career kills and 500 career digs.

Briggs Harley, Waldorf University (football)

-Hartley was a two time Class 2A all-district; started on offensive and defensive lines and made 19.5 tackles and helped the Beavers rush for over 1,100 yards as a team. He was also selected to the 2021 Journal all-area football team.

Nolan Townsend, Mount Mercy University (baseball)

-Townsend was all-River Valley Conference as junior. He went 4-3 while pitching 43.1 innings as a junior for a 2.42 earned run average for the Beavers, who finished 17-11. He also hit .281 with 10 RBIs in 64 at-bats.

Madelyn Wade, Mount Mercy University (softball)

-Wade was all-River Valley Conference as a junior and hit .380 for Class 2A state-qualifying Beavers.

Joann Martin, Simpson College (women's golf)

-Martin finished last season as Wilton's low-scorer in 9-hole average (55.43) and 18-hole average (107.43). She leads team in both categories as a senior with a mark of 53.25 in 9-hole play and 111.4 on 18-hole rounds. Martin is a three-year varsity player. She Finished eighth at Class 2A District 5 meet as junior with a score of 100 on 18-holes.

L-M Corbin to play women's hoops at Upper Iowa University

Louisa-Muscatine's Kaylee Corbin also recently made her college decision.

The Falcon senior will head to Upper Iowa University and play women's basketball.

"The coaches up there were really nice and welcoming," Corbin said. "They were very welcoming from the beginning and I love the campus there."

Corbin, a Class 2A all-state selection in 2021-22 after averaging over 22 points and 11 rebounds per game, was profuse in her praise of her teammates and head coach Ken Spielbauer, who led L-M to a 16-5 record this past season as well as a spot in the regional semifinals.

"I wouldn't be here if wasn't for all of them," she said. "(Coach Spielbauer) was amazing for us and really made us realize our potential as a team."

