Wilton softball takes fourth at state tournament

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Kortney Denkman does not want her Wilton softball team to reflect on the ending. She wants them to look back on the journey and what it achieved over an entire season.
After a semifinal loss Wednesday, the top-ranked team in Class 2A saw its season end with a 12-1 setback in six innings to fifth-ranked Central Springs on Thursday night in the third-place contest at the Rogers Sports Complex.
“We don’t want to remember our season on this loss,” Denkman said. “I want them to remember all the great things we did by winning conference and making it to state. We didn’t follow through on what we needed to do here, but these girls have paved the way for Wilton softball.”
Central Springs smacked two home runs and three doubles among its 14 hits. The Beavers also were undone by four errors, a day after committing three in the loss to Earlham.
It was the first time all season Wilton lost a game by more than five runs.
“This is a long and tiring week when you get here on Sunday night, play Monday, Tuesday off, have a heartbreaker on Wednesday and then come back today,” Denkman said, "and you're sleeping on uncomfortable dorm beds.
“We’re just a better team than what we (showed) these last two days.”
Wilton concluded with a 29-5 record. It was the highest state tournament finish in program history, surpassing the fifth place it garnered in 2009.
The Beavers went undefeated in the River Valley Conference, compiled a 20-game win streak at one point and spent a portion of the season ranked No. 1.
“It isn’t very often you get a Chloe Wells,” Denkman said. “She’s just a stud and has been a presence in our program since her eighth-grade year. Those are some big shoes to fill and she’s been such a great leader. Her legacy is going to live on.”
It was the final game for six Wilton seniors — Wells, pitcher Mila Johnson, catcher/third baseman Emily Coss and second baseman Alexis Walker along with reserves Tessa Bartell and Ansley Boorn.
The Beavers made two state tournament appearances during their careers.
“It always was a dream of mine to play here, and for us to make it to state two times, that was a lot of fun,” Wells said. “The coaches always made the team environment so, so fun. That’s a big thing I’ll miss.”
Denkman believes Wilton has the capabilities to get back on this stage soon.
Leadoff hitter Taylor Drayfahl and outfielders Peyton Souhrada and Payton Ganzer are back along with pitcher Grace Madlock. The Beavers will need another pitcher to emerge.