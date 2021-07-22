Wilton softball takes fourth at state tournament

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Kortney Denkman does not want her Wilton softball team to reflect on the ending. She wants them to look back on the journey and what it achieved over an entire season.

After a semifinal loss Wednesday, the top-ranked team in Class 2A saw its season end with a 12-1 setback in six innings to fifth-ranked Central Springs on Thursday night in the third-place contest at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“We don’t want to remember our season on this loss,” Denkman said. “I want them to remember all the great things we did by winning conference and making it to state. We didn’t follow through on what we needed to do here, but these girls have paved the way for Wilton softball.”

Central Springs smacked two home runs and three doubles among its 14 hits. The Beavers also were undone by four errors, a day after committing three in the loss to Earlham.

It was the first time all season Wilton lost a game by more than five runs.

“This is a long and tiring week when you get here on Sunday night, play Monday, Tuesday off, have a heartbreaker on Wednesday and then come back today,” Denkman said, "and you're sleeping on uncomfortable dorm beds.