Wilton softball takes win in Central DeWitt

After each team scored a run in the third inning, Wilton opened up the game in the top of the fourth. Brown got her second and third RBIs of the contest on a two-run home run to score Alexis Walker that made the score 5-3. Later in the top of the fourth, Payton Ganzer stepped up to the plate and knocked home two with a double to make it 7-3.

Brown went 3-for-3 in the game with three RBIs and a home run to help carry Wilton to its 17th win of the season.

That lead proved to be enough as the Beavers held the Sabers to just one run and three hits the rest of the way.

With only three loses all season, Wilton is a team with plenty of offensive production. While seven runs were enough to top the Sabers, Denkman is used to her team scoring more in most games.

"We always just want to push across as many as we can and allow our defense and pitchers to do what they do," Denkman said. "We have a great team and our goal is always just to get more runs than our opponents do."

Even though his team was on the losing end of the contest, Central DeWitt coach Lee Swanson felt his team gave a great effort on its home field.