Wilton softball takes win in Central DeWitt

DEWITT — While it wasn't the best victory of the season for the Wilton High School softball team, it was another one for the win column for Iowa's No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A.
The Beavers logged a 7-4 non-conference victory over Central DeWitt on Tuesday in what was supposed to be the first game of a doubleheader. However, rain came into the area and the second game was canceled after Wilton took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Wilton had 13 hits in the game to just nine for the Sabers, but Beavers coach Courtney Denkman felt that her team took a while to get the feel for the game.
"We started off a little slow, and knew that this was going to be a tough game against a team that's been playing against really good teams from the MAC," Denkman said. "Once we were able to put the ball in to play we picked up the pace and our defense stepped up to hold down our lead."
Central DeWitt started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with Morgan Machovec scoring on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Ava Morris scored on a ground out to make it 2-0 Sabers after one inning.
In the top of the second, Chloe Wells scored on an RBI-double from designated player Madelyn Wade to put the Beavers on the board. Wade then scored on a single from Charlotte Brown to tie the game at 2.
After each team scored a run in the third inning, Wilton opened up the game in the top of the fourth. Brown got her second and third RBIs of the contest on a two-run home run to score Alexis Walker that made the score 5-3. Later in the top of the fourth, Payton Ganzer stepped up to the plate and knocked home two with a double to make it 7-3.
Brown went 3-for-3 in the game with three RBIs and a home run to help carry Wilton to its 17th win of the season.
That lead proved to be enough as the Beavers held the Sabers to just one run and three hits the rest of the way.
With only three loses all season, Wilton is a team with plenty of offensive production. While seven runs were enough to top the Sabers, Denkman is used to her team scoring more in most games.
"We always just want to push across as many as we can and allow our defense and pitchers to do what they do," Denkman said. "We have a great team and our goal is always just to get more runs than our opponents do."
Even though his team was on the losing end of the contest, Central DeWitt coach Lee Swanson felt his team gave a great effort on its home field.
"We pitched the game well, and gave up a few unearned runs," Swanson said. "That's something that we can't do against a great team like Wilton. We hit the ball well but weren't able to put up a crooked number like they did in one inning. Had we made a couple better plays, things could have been different, but I saw a lot of improvement from this team."
The loss dropped the Sabers to 6-21, but have played better of late during a tough part of the schedule.
"I think that our pitchers are finally rounding into form," Swanson said. "We struggled with that especially earlier in the season. We have four-year starter Hannah Palzkill out with an ACL injury right now and have had to have a freshman step in to start for her. I think that we're getting where we want to be at the right time of the year, even with our losses against Assumption (Monday) night and playing the No. 2 team in 2A tonight."
There's optimism for Central DeWitt who played well against two tough teams in Assumption and Wilton.
"We play Solon and Keokuk on Friday," Swanson said. "Hopefully we can right the ship against those teams and get back on track."
The Sabers said an emotional goodbye to assistant coach Kirk Machovec, who has spent the last 20 years with the program and coached in his last home game. The team honored him with a softball jersey with the number 20 on it for his years with the team, and it was presented by current players and alumni.
"I have nothing but great memories with the team," Machovec said. "I appreciate Kevin Roling for bringing me on all those years ago and working with Lee Swanson since then. They always respected my opinion and listened to my input when I gave it. I also want to thank my wife, Lori, who spent 20 years hauling around her own chair to these games. I told her that I'll take the next 20."
With high hopes for a state title run at the end of the season, Denkman hopes that her Wilton team can peak at the right time and make a good run culminating with a trophy at the end.
"The conference we play in does a great job preparing the girls for what's to come," Denkman said. "We have six seniors that have been a part of the program since 8th grade and have helped carry this team. We've been playing good ball lately and want to keep it up and make a big push at the end of this season."