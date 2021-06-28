Wilton splits with Regina as teams reverse roles

WILTON — There just weren’t enough hits to go around for the Wilton baseball team.
Iowa City Regina strong together three hits in the top of the fourth inning and scored a pair of runs on its way to a 3–2 victory over the Beavers in Game 1 of a River Valley Conference South Division double-header Monday night.
The games started a half-hour late due to weather, but otherwise carried on as normal. Game 2 was still in progress at press time.
Regina scored once in the seventh in the opener, which proved to be the difference.
“We just came up a little bit short,” Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. “We had a few mistakes in that last inning and that extra run came back to really bite us.”
Junior Karson Willey walked and scored on a wild pitch to start the Wilton comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh.
Designated hitter Chase Garvin followed by reaching and pinch-runner Landyn Putman scored on a triple by senior Colby Sawvell, the No. 9 hitter.
“It was nice to see (the middle and bottom of the order) put the ball in play,” said Souhrada. “They got on base and gave us a chance with the top of the order coming up.”
But it wasn’t enough for Wilton.
Sophomore Danny Gavin led off the Regina (10-9, 8-6 RVC South) half of the fourth with a double that shot into the left center gap.
Senior starting pitcher Adam Connell was strong for the Regals, striking out 10 while allowing three hits. Three Wilton hitters reached via base on balls.
The senior went 6 ⅔ innings before giving way to Jack Brandt for the final out.
Both sides struggled to get runners aboard in the early innings. Just one hitter for each reached in the first three innings of play.
The first runner came when the Regals’ Gavin, the second batter of the game, took a ball four facing Townsend with a full count.
Gavin was a standout in the field as well, stealing a couple of hits away from the Beavers with some slick glove work, along with third baseman Cameron Lehman and shortstop Jack Tierney.
"We were hitting the ball (in Game 1)," said Wilton's Caden Kirman. "But too many were at them in the field."
Townsend, a junior, started for the Beavers and took the loss despite throwing a solid game, going six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and walking two before being replaced by Gage Hagen in the seventh.
“Nolan threw well, and Gage came in and did a nice job, we just couldn’t get a timely hit when we needed,” Souhrada said.
Wilton got its first runner on when Townsend walked in the bottom of the second facing Connell.
The first hit of the game came off the bat of Sean Nugent, the Regals’ No. 9 hitter. Nugent proceeded to steal second but Townsend induced a weak infield fly and strikeout to end the threat in the top of the third.
It wasn’t until the fourth Regina got a runner past second. That didn’t happen for Wilton until the last frame.
“We’re running out of season before the postseason,” Souhrada said, “so we’re hopefully getting ourselves ready to go and getting some things fixed. We want to go into the postseason playing good baseball.”
Pitching staff, clutch hitting earn Beavers Game 2 win
While each side provided the other with opportunities, the Beavers prevailed in Game 2.
The Wilton pitching staff used in the second game was able to work around six Beaver errors to earn a split of Monday's doubleheader.
Wilton took the nightcap, 8-7, for the two-game split against Iowa City Regina.
Karson Willey, Aidan Walker and Gage Hagen worked around six Wilton errors and nine Regina hits to fend off a late rally to preserve the win.
Hagen took over with an 8-3 lead in the seventh, but the Regals scored four in the top during their comeback attempt that, like the Beavers in Game 1, came up on the short end.
Two Wilton errors put Regal runners on in the seventh plus a walk before a three-RBI triple by Levi Quinlan with one out brought the tying run to the plate with Quinlan on third.
Quinlan was driven in by the next hitter, Danny Gavin, but the sacrifice fly cost Regina an out.
Cameron Lehman singled to keep the Regals alive, but Hagen induced Kyle Schooley into an infield fly to first baseman Caden Kirkman for the final out.
Kirkman, a sophomore, started the Beavers' sixth by drawing a walk and ultimately scored on a passed ball. He ended Game 2 going 0-for-0 at the plate, reaching three times on the walk and following being hit by a pitch twice, scoring all three times aboard.
"I thought we played a lot better (in Game 2), especially offensively," Kirkman said. "When we had runners on, we hit the ball ... Once we got some hits, we were able to score some runners and break it open.
"That last inning, they started to come back, but we stopped them."
Hagen, Wilton's senior leadoff hitter, singled in Kirkman in the third for the Beavers' first run. Hagen also added an RBI base hit in the fifth.
That came after a 2-RBI double by senior Colby Sawvell.
Sawvell scored twice, crossing the plate again in the sixth for Wilton's last run, that came with the bases loaded and a catcher's interference was called with Nolan Townsend at the plate.
Willey and Chase Garvin also scored runs for the Beavers.
Willey was on the mound for the first three innings for Wilton, before turning it over to Aidan Walker, who got the win.
"Walker pitched pretty great," Kirkman said. "We made some errors, but (Regina) only had a few hits ... The pitching gave us a lot of confidence."