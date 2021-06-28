Wilton splits with Regina as teams reverse roles

Hagen took over with an 8-3 lead in the seventh, but the Regals scored four in the top during their comeback attempt that, like the Beavers in Game 1, came up on the short end.

Two Wilton errors put Regal runners on in the seventh plus a walk before a three-RBI triple by Levi Quinlan with one out brought the tying run to the plate with Quinlan on third.

Quinlan was driven in by the next hitter, Danny Gavin, but the sacrifice fly cost Regina an out.

Cameron Lehman singled to keep the Regals alive, but Hagen induced Kyle Schooley into an infield fly to first baseman Caden Kirkman for the final out.

Kirkman, a sophomore, started the Beavers' sixth by drawing a walk and ultimately scored on a passed ball. He ended Game 2 going 0-for-0 at the plate, reaching three times on the walk and following being hit by a pitch twice, scoring all three times aboard.

"I thought we played a lot better (in Game 2), especially offensively," Kirkman said. "When we had runners on, we hit the ball ... Once we got some hits, we were able to score some runners and break it open.

"That last inning, they started to come back, but we stopped them."