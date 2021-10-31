Wilton storms into fourth straight state tournament

WILTON — The Wilton High School volleyball team has entered the eye of the storm.
Several senior members of this season's squad have remarkably made it to the Class 2A state tournament for the fourth time. The Beavers did so by dispatching Mediapolis last Wednesday at Muscatine High School in the regional finals, not allowing the Bulldogs to score more than a dozen points in any set.
In the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, second-ranked Wilton (36-2) will again be on the court at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, this time against ninth-ranked Osage (28-9).
The winner gets either third-ranked Western Christian or seventh-ranked Beckman Catholic.
In Osage, the Beavers go against a team that's in the midst of a dynamic run in its own right. The Green Devils won a state title last season in 3A, and have been to the state tournament six seasons in a row.
With the spotlight firmly on Wilton based on past success, head coach Brenda Grunder's message to the team all season has been to "Embrace the storm," using the phrase as a mantra for the season and a social media hashtag.
"The storm is us," senior setter Ella Caffery said. "We've been through a lot and bring a lot to the table, and we keep ourselves under control. We're just embracing everything."
The mundane hours logged on the road of in the gym. Team meals. Banter from opposing student sections.
All of it.
And just like being smack dab in the middle of a real hurricane, there is calm.
It's been a whirlwind year for the Beavers.
"It honestly doesn't feel like it's almost the end," Caffery said. "We haven't stressed about it ... But it's so cool for us to be comfortable with getting back (to state). Walking into that area freshman year was like 'Wow, this is so cool,' and it hasn't gotten any less cool ... But we expect to be there."
The last few months have seen Carly Puffer commit to Cornell College and Kelsey Drake to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, joining Caffery, who made a verbal commitment to Northwest Missouri State during the offseason, as college commits.
Caffery became the school's all-time assist leader to start the season, and is currently less than 20 assists shy of 3,000 for her career.
Drake notched career milestones in kills and digs, going over 1,000 in each.
Mallory Lange and Alexa Garvin recorded their 500th career digs while Puffer reached 500 in kills and digs.
Plus, the squad's specialists that have demonstrated game-changing abilities.
"Going in to serve, I know what my job is," said senior Peyton Souhrada, who is one of four Beavers with over 40 ace serves, along with Caffery, Drake and junior libero Taylor Drayfahl. "That's to get it over, hit it hard, hit my spot. If I do my job, everyone else will do."
"We can all count on each other," said Puffer, a senior who is making her second appearance after transferring to Wilton a little over a year ago. "I'm more familiar with the team and better understand what to expect having been (to state) before."
And Wilton topped off its run up until the tournament by winning the River Valley Conference regular season and tournament crown for the first time in school history.
"Beating West Liberty and winning the conference regular season and tournament might be our biggest achievement so far," Garvin said. "I think that's what we're most proud of. That felt really good."
But ahead of state, neither past accomplishments nor future ones ahead matter much. It's about the present.
"We talk about gratitude and being where your feet are," Grunder said. "Be in the moment and appreciate it."
That's not to say the team doesn't recognize or appreciate all that its done prior to now, it knows it's been a battle and wouldn't be where they are without having gone through the gauntlet of the three previous trips to Cedar Rapids to end the season.
"In past years, we were a lot more immature," Garvin said. "We didn't really know how to act. Or at least I didn't, that held me back a little. But now, we let loose. We're not worried about anything anymore.
"My sophomore year, I was dead-set on quitting because I was just so mad about things ... But I've (since) realized how fun it is to play this sport with this team."
Up first for Wilton is Osage, a team which had markedly more turnover from last season than Wilton, but also features a senior-led group with multiple weapons.
Senior Addy Grimm went for 750 assists in her first season of setting duty while classmates Meredith Street and Kaebre Sullivan lead the team in kills, each with more than 240 for the season.
Street, Sullivan and junior Jaden Francis all have gone for over 200 digs while Grimm and Sullivan lead the team in serving, both with 50 or more aces.
After Wilton was knocked out in the quarterfinal round in each of its first two appearances at state, the Beavers improved to the semifinal round last November.
If Wilton is to take yet another step toward reaching its first state title match, it will undoubtedly have to weather a few more storms.
But for now, it's calm in Wilton.
"Getting to the state tournament is a huge accomplishment," Grunder said. "It's so difficult, for so many reasons. So to be able to take a team one time is special, but to be able to say we're going there for the fourth time consecutively, I couldn't be more proud, more appreciative of this moment.