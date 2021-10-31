Wilton storms into fourth straight state tournament

"In past years, we were a lot more immature," Garvin said. "We didn't really know how to act. Or at least I didn't, that held me back a little. But now, we let loose. We're not worried about anything anymore.

"My sophomore year, I was dead-set on quitting because I was just so mad about things ... But I've (since) realized how fun it is to play this sport with this team."

Up first for Wilton is Osage, a team which had markedly more turnover from last season than Wilton, but also features a senior-led group with multiple weapons.

Senior Addy Grimm went for 750 assists in her first season of setting duty while classmates Meredith Street and Kaebre Sullivan lead the team in kills, each with more than 240 for the season.

Street, Sullivan and junior Jaden Francis all have gone for over 200 digs while Grimm and Sullivan lead the team in serving, both with 50 or more aces.

After Wilton was knocked out in the quarterfinal round in each of its first two appearances at state, the Beavers improved to the semifinal round last November.

If Wilton is to take yet another step toward reaching its first state title match, it will undoubtedly have to weather a few more storms.

But for now, it's calm in Wilton.