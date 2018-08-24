DURANT, Iowa − With 18 seniors on its roster, the Wilton football team has a lot of veteran players returning from a squad that finished 9-2 last season.
And those experienced players weren't about to be rattled when Durant took a 13-12 lead in the third quarter of Friday’s season opener.
The Beavers answered with two scores over the game's final 20 minutes to earn a 27-13 come-from-behind victory.
"I thought our guys responded well in tough situations," Wilton head coach Ryan Hetzler said. "All week we talked about keeping composure. We knew Durant was going to be a good team, that they were going to have some weapons, and that there was a possibility that we would be down in this game. The guys came off, and they were angry, but I thought they held it together well."
Wilton (1-0) drove right down the field after Durant took the lead, but the drive stalled and the Beavers missed a field goal. But Wilton's defense stood strong, and a Clayton Cooling sack of Durant quarterback Bryce Lafrenz forced a punt out of the Wildcat end zone. With a short field, the Beavers drove 34 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, a 4-yard run by senior quarterback Jerome Mays.
"We're a senior-led group," said Mays, who rushed for three touchdowns in the win. "Last year we (fell behind) multiple times in the season, so take the punches and keep moving forward. Just keep rolling on."
Another sack, this one by Jared Townsend, gave the Beavers another short field. Senior Collin McCrabb, who rushed for 134 yards on 19 carries, scored from 13 yards out and then added the two-point conversion to give Wilton a two-touchdown lead with 9:43 remaining.
Wilton's average starting field position on its four touchdown drives in the contest was the Durant 40-yard line.
"Our defense was outstanding tonight," Mays said. "Field position is a big part of the game. Getting the ball inside the 50, I don't know how many times, was very helpful for our offense to be able to go down and score."
Mays accounted for 254 yards of offense in Wilton's 20-7 win over Durant last season, but the Wildcat defense was able to keep the speedy quarterback hemmed in for much of Friday's contest. Although he found the end zone three times, Mays was limited to just 71 rushing yards on 25 carries, and he completed 10 of his 21 passes for 92 yards.
"I think they did a good job of taking away some of our big weapons," Hetzler said. "With these two towns being so close, we're really familiar with each other and know who's going to do damage. They did a good job of keeping Mays contained and not letting him get around the edge to do what he does."
Durant (0-1) scored first when Lafrenz's 80-yard pass play to Jake Willkomm set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone. Mays ran for a 2-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, and after the Wildcats fumbled on the final play of the period, the Beavers drove 38 yards for the go-ahead score, a 4-yard run by Mays. Wilton led 12-7 at halftime.
The Wildcats put together their best drive of the night early in the third quarter, capped by Lafrenz's 30-yard touchdown pass to Mason Compton, which gave them a 13-12 lead.
"I thought we hung with them," Durant head coach Joel Diederichs said. "It was 13-12 in the third quarter, but we just kind of ran out of gas in the fourth. Like I told the boys, this is probably one of the better matchups in Week 1 around the state. I would be surprised if these guys lost more than one game (the rest of the season). We hung with them, and we're going to get stronger.