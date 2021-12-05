Wilton top team at Wapello's Willard Howell Invitational

WAPELLO — The Wilton High School wrestling team displayed both top-end quality and overall quantity en route to claiming the team title at Saturday's 57th Willard Howell Invitational at Wapello High School.
A member of the Beavers placed in the top three in half of the 14 weight classes, as Wilton accumulated 192 team points for the win. Sigourney-Keota was runner-up with 148 and host Wapello found its way into the top three with 134 points.
Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union-Lone Tree took fourth with 119 points. The Wildcats were led by Lane Scorpil (4-0) at 120 pounds. The senior, ranked second by IAwrestle.com in Class 2A, sailed to a title Saturday. After receiving a first round bye, he led Wilton's Jordan Dusenberry 10-2 in the third period before collecting a pin fall 5 minutes, 57-seconds into the match before a 10-2 major decision over Davenport West's Ayden Nicklaus (ranked 11th in 3A) in the championship.
Dusenberry (5-1) ended in third place for Wilton.
Two area wrestlers squared off at the 113-pound class in Wilton's Kale McQuillen and Wapello's Dawson Tipps, at contest the freshman McQuillen (5-0) took via first-round pin.
The Beavers followed that up at 113 with a first-place finish from sophomore Brody Brisker (6-0). One of the few weight classes that went with a round-robin format on Saturday instead of a traditional bracket style tournament, Brisker notched two pins and two major decisions.
"It feels good getting back out here this season," Brisker said. "There been lots of work put in to reach my goal of becoming a state champion, and the goal as a team is to have a chance at making it to the state duals."
Wilton freshman Owen Milder used two pins to get to the championship bout at 138, where he beat Mout Pleasant's Bowen Davis by a 6-1 decision. Milder (4-1) led the match 4-0 after two periods.
Juniors Kaden Shirk (182), Tyrrell Huges (220) and Alex Kaufmann (285) were all second-place finishers for the Beavers.
"It's a great tournament, we had some great matchups," said Wilton head coach Gabe Boorn. "It was a great start to the season, there's stuff to clean up, but I can't complain. We have some high goals. At our lighter weights we have some underclassmen, but they've stepped up and look ready for the high school wrestling world."
Durant's Ethan Gast was the winner of a tough 132-pound class.
A senior, Gast (6-0) acquired one pin fall, a 7-4 decision over Wilton's Trae Hagen in the semifinals and a 6-3 decision in the title match over Ethan Benavides from Camanche. Gast's freshman teammate Kadyn Kraklio took third at 152.
"It's been a struggle to get some numbers up (at Durant) the last couple years," Wildcat head coach Casey Strub said. "But we're finally in a spot where we're getting some more kids in the room. The numbers are coming, we're up to around 20. That's something that's a process.
"We knew (Ethan's weight class) was going to be one of the toughest weight classes today. He would bump up or move down to get better competition. He feels like he doesn't gain anything if he's just rolling over (the competition)."
The only winner for Wapello came at 195, from Caleb Ealey (5-0). After a first round bye, the senior pinned Luis Marquez in the second round and Iowa Valley's Taite Peach in the championship. Neither match saw the second period.
Though Columbus only had the one winner at 120, the team received a second-place finish from sophomore Ty Scorpil (4-2) at 113 and also had a trio of wrestlers take third in Lane Genkinger (160, 2-3), Ethan Palmer (195, 3-2) and Kai Malone (220, 3-3).
"Our main expecation, being a pretty young team (is) to go back to the basics, coach them from the bottom up," said Columbus coach Andy Milder. "But if we wrestle as hard as we can, everything should take care of itself.
"(The Scorpil brothers) work well together. There's some scuffles once in a while, but they understand the sport. But when we do separate them, they have their other partners that they improve as well, they make the whole team better."
While Ealey was a winner for the Indians at 195, Wapello found success in the middle weight, with third place finishes from sophomore Dylan Woodruff (138, 5-2) and 145-pound senior Elijah Belzer (6-1).
Wapello also saw sophomore Zach Harbison (4-2) be the runner-up at 126 to Camache's Hunter Long.
"As a team, we competed very well today," said Wapello head coach Stephen Kruse. "I'm ecstatic about where we're at. We're working hard, in shape, winning matches and going great.
"I love having one of the first tournaments of the year here, it's nice being in front of the home crowd."
Collins wins at Independence Invite
West Liberty's Drake Collins was the top wrestler at the Independence Invitational, a two-day tournament over the weekend.
The Comets also had a pair of fifth-place finishers in Colin Cassady and Quityn Rocha.
Cassady, a junior, is ranked eighth in Class 2A at 106 by IAwrestle.com while Collins is fourth at 170.