Wilton top team at Wapello's Willard Howell Invitational

"We knew (Ethan's weight class) was going to be one of the toughest weight classes today. He would bump up or move down to get better competition. He feels like he doesn't gain anything if he's just rolling over (the competition)."

The only winner for Wapello came at 195, from Caleb Ealey (5-0). After a first round bye, the senior pinned Luis Marquez in the second round and Iowa Valley's Taite Peach in the championship. Neither match saw the second period.

Though Columbus only had the one winner at 120, the team received a second-place finish from sophomore Ty Scorpil (4-2) at 113 and also had a trio of wrestlers take third in Lane Genkinger (160, 2-3), Ethan Palmer (195, 3-2) and Kai Malone (220, 3-3).

"Our main expecation, being a pretty young team (is) to go back to the basics, coach them from the bottom up," said Columbus coach Andy Milder. "But if we wrestle as hard as we can, everything should take care of itself.

"(The Scorpil brothers) work well together. There's some scuffles once in a while, but they understand the sport. But when we do separate them, they have their other partners that they improve as well, they make the whole team better."